Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Faces Dual Pressure Over US-Iran deal, Experts Say

Analysis of the political and strategic challenges confronting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he grapples with a US-Iran memorandum of understanding that seeks to end hostilities, including in Lebanon, conflicting with his domestic promises and coalition demands.

The recent US- Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) has placed Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a precarious position, caught between international diplomatic pressure and domestic political commitments, according to experts interviewed by SBS News.

The agreement, which aims to halt all fighting across multiple fronts-including Lebanon where Israeli forces are engaged with Iran-backed Hezbollah-contradicts the aggressive war aims publicly championed by Netanyahu. Analysts assert that the Israeli leader now faces a stark dilemma: support a deal that falls short of his promised outcomes or defy the United States and risk alienating key allies.

This situation underscores the complex interplay between foreign policy imperatives and internal political dynamics within Israel's governing coalition, particularly its far-right elements that advocated for a more exhaustive military campaign against Iran and its proxies. Public opinion surveys reveal substantial Israeli support for continuing the fight against Hezbollah, even at the cost of friction with Washington. An Institute for National Security Studies poll in late May indicated that 59 per cent of respondents believed Israel should intensify operations against Hezbollah.

Similarly, the Israeli Democracy Institute found in April that 80 per cent of Jewish respondents favored continued fighting in Lebanon regardless of US objections. This sentiment directly challenges Netanyahu's ability to endorse the MoU, which includes a cessation of hostilities on all fronts. Netanyahu has publicly insisted that Israel is not bound by the agreement in its confrontation with Hezbollah, signaling his reluctance to accept constraints on military operations.

Yet, the MoU's provisions-such as Iran's reaffirmation not to procure nuclear weapons-leave many of Netanyahu's stated war objectives unaddressed. These include the destruction of Iran's missile capabilities, the toppling of the Iranian regime, and the dismantling of Tehran's network of proxy forces across the Middle East. Experts note that these goals were central to Netanyahu's justification for the conflict but are largely absent from the US-Iran understanding, creating an expectation gap that the prime minister must now manage.

Shahar Burla, a lecturer and contributing editor at The Jewish Independent, described the deal as strategically detrimental to Israel, noting a rare consensus across the political spectrum that it is a "bad agreement.

" He argued that the MoU effectively neutralizes Israel's capacity to respond to Hezbollah attacks, leaving northern communities vulnerable. Ran Porat of the Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation at Monash University echoed this view, stating that the Israeli public perceives the deal as one that "ties Israel's hands" in addressing the Hezbollah threat. He highlighted the government's unfulfilled promise to protect residents of the north as a significant failure. The Lebanon front remains the most immediate flashpoint.

Israel's ground invasion in southern Lebanon aims to establish a security buffer zone until Hezbollah is no longer a threat, but the Lebanese government decries this as a violation of its sovereignty. The MoU's call for an end to conflict on all fronts directly clashes with these ongoing operations and the public's demand for decisive action. Netanyahu's predicament is further compounded by the unrealistic expectations he set for the war's outcomes.

Both Burla and Porat pointed out that Netanyahu had promised not only to cripple Iran's nuclear program and missile arsenal but also to cause Iran to lose control over its proxy terror networks. These claims are now seen as dubious given the MoU's vague treatment of nuclear issues and its silence on Iran's regional proxies.

The experts conclude that the prime minister's domestic standing is at risk as he attempts to reconcile his government's far-right coalition demands, public security concerns, and the new diplomatic reality imposed by the US-Iran agreement. This multifaceted pressure could reshape Israel's strategic calculus and its relationship with the United States in the months ahead





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