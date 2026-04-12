Israeli Settlers Eye Gaza: Expansion Plans Amidst Ceasefire and Ongoing Conflict

New Israeli settlers, driven by religious Zionist ideology, are planning to expand Israeli control over the Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire. This article explores their motivations, their influence within the Israeli political and military landscape, and the dire conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza.

Near the Gaza border, at a picnic spot and a memorial for fallen Israel i soldiers, a new wave of Israel i pioneers is planning an expansion of the country. International attention, diverted by the six-week war in Iran, has shifted focus away from Gaza . However, for these aspiring settlers, Gaza remains the central point of interest.

They envision settling the entire Gaza Strip, establishing settlements throughout the territory, utilizing the military corridors established by the Israeli military. Neri Abraham, a 19-year-old with a clear perspective, expressed the settlers' viewpoint: the people of Gaza are generally viewed as terrorists or supporters of terrorism and do not deserve to live there. According to Abraham, those who are peaceful can stay under Israeli rule, but the rest should go to Egypt, while the terrorists should face consequences. These individuals identify as religious Zionists, forming the leading edge of a radical movement impacting Israeli politics and its institutions. Their primary objective is the creation of a greater Israel, encompassing Gaza, the West Bank, the Golan Heights, and parts of southern Lebanon. They are fueled by a political system where figures like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir hold considerable power and influence, making them a formidable political and cultural force within Israel. \These individuals are equally adept with firearms and the Torah, and their members now dominate significant portions of the Israeli army, including key commando and special forces units. Avichi Goodman, a 34-year-old Israel Defence Forces officer and rabbi, attributes the sect's success to their willingness to take action and serve. He believes in teaching the Gazans that they have lost and that taking their land is the way to achieve this. Goodman embodies the pioneering spirit of the country's former kibbutzniks, combined with the religiosity of the ultra-Orthodox. Their ideology is direct and formulaic, employing consistent arguments to counter opposing views. The group frequently references a quote attributed to former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, which highlights their belief in the necessity of force. Despite the ceasefire, the lives of Gaza's inhabitants remain extremely difficult. According to Goodman, war is a binary concept – you either win or lose. They believe in teaching the Gazans that they have lost through the seizure of their land. \Across the border, in Gaza, there is a sense of “no war but no peace”. The roads still bear the marks of the tanks deployed on October 7, 2023, and the near-constant artillery barrages have ceased. However, the situation remains dire. Over 720 people in Gaza have died during the ceasefire due to actions by Israeli forces. Abu Said Al-Barrawi, a 57-year-old farmer, describes the families in Gaza as constantly seeking safety, food, and shelter. He laments that his farmland is inaccessible, lying behind the yellow line. He had hoped to return after the ceasefire, but nothing has changed. Abed Al-Hadi Qahman, 40, from northern Gaza, describes the winter as “hellish”. Their tents were repeatedly destroyed, their belongings soaked, and they struggled to protect their children from the cold. They lack the basic necessities of life, and their children do not attend school. They feel unsafe and believe the war has not truly ended. They live with the constant fear of displacement and the return of famine. The situation highlights the ongoing struggle for survival and the deep-seated grievances of the people in Gaza, who continue to endure hardship despite the ceasefire





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