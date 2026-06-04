Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza, Including Five Family Members

Overnight Israeli airstrikes on four apartments in Gaza killed nine people, five from one family, amid stalled ceasefire talks and ongoing violence.

Israeli airstrikes killed at least nine Palestinians , including five members of the same family, in separate attacks across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, according to Palestinian health officials.

Medics reported that Israeli warplanes struck four apartments, one of which was the family home, just before dawn local time. The attacks left at least 15 others wounded. Reuters footage from the scene showed a heavily damaged building with furniture destroyed and burned, and debris scattered across the road. A video circulating on Palestinian social media, which Reuters could not independently verify, depicted people entering one of the apartments with blankets to recover bodies.

Khalil Batran, a neighbor of the family who lost their lives, described the horror of the overnight assault.

"We were woken up by the strike at 2:30 a.m. We found pieces of flesh and people were sleeping. They say the war is over but the war is not over," Batran told Reuters.

"There is no safety in Gaza ... Every day they fire at us from there and strike us with missiles. It's futile," he added. The latest deaths come amid a fragile ceasefire that has failed to halt Israeli military operations and has left Israel in control of more than half of the enclave.

The conflict began with Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of 251 Israeli and foreign hostages. Indirect talks on implementing the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which includes Hamas' disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, have stalled. Israel maintains that its strikes are aimed at thwarting imminent attacks and insists it allows the flow of aid and goods into the territory.

According to Gaza health officials, some 930 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire began, though these figures do not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Over the same period, Israel's military reported that four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants. Since the start of the war, more than 72,000 people have been killed in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to local health authorities. Israel says it takes extraordinary measures to minimize civilian casualties.

The situation remains tense, with no clear path toward a lasting peace





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