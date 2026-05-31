Israeli troops capture strategic Beaufort castle in Lebanon

Israeli troops have captured the strategic Beaufort castle in Lebanon, despite a nominal ceasefire and just days before talks due in the US. The capture is seen as a significant escalation of the conflict, and is likely to have major implications for the region.

Israel i troops capture strategic Beaufort castle in Lebanon in deepest incursion into country in 26 years, despite a nominal ceasefire and just days before talks due in the US.

The capture came after days of intense fighting and airstrikes in nearby villages where Israeli troops fought Hezbollah members in the rugged area. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on his Telegram channel that troops had raised an Israeli flag over the castle, which has significant strategic value due to its location and historical importance. The castle has played a role in past conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah, and has been captured by both sides in the past.

The Israeli push came despite a nominal ceasefire that has been in place since April, and just days before the next round of talks are set to be held at the US State Department on 2 and 3 June. Israel has expanded the scope of its operations in Lebanon, sending troops across the Litani River and designating the area from the Litani up to the Zahrani River a combat zone.

Some residents have already left the area due to the intense strikes in recent days, but people remain in many of the area's towns. Hezbollah has claimed two attacks targeting Israeli troops and a Merkava tank in the southwestern town of Bayada near the border. The Lebanese Health Ministry said the death toll in the country since March was 3,371, including civilians and combatants.

The Israeli army announced Sunday that one of its soldiers had been killed the previous day by a Hezbollah explosive drone in southern Lebanon, bringing to 25 the number of Israeli military deaths since early March. US President Donald Trump said he had secured guarantees from Iran that it would not develop nuclear weapons, as reports emerged he had sent a tougher peace proposal back to Tehran.

Trump has said his priorities for any deal include stopping Iran from any nuclear weapon development and re-opening the blockaded strait of Hormuz. Benjamin Netanyahu said he has given orders to the Israeli army to seize control of 70% of the Gaza Strip in a move that threatens to torpedo an already fragile ceasefire and create catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the already devastated territory.

The Israeli army has also been operating against Hezbollah's launch infrastructure in the area, from which hundreds of projectiles have been launched towards Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. The castle's capture is seen as a significant escalation of the conflict, and is likely to have major implications for the region. The situation remains tense, with both sides exchanging fire and neither side showing any signs of backing down.

The international community is watching the situation closely, and is likely to be drawn into the conflict if it continues to escalate. The capture of the Beaufort castle is a major development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and is likely to have significant implications for the region and the international community





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