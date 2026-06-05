ISS Astronauts Take Shelter as Air Leak Worsens, Russia Attempts Repair

A worsening air leak on the International Space Station forced five astronauts to take shelter in their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for two hours as Russia attempted to fix a crack on its Zvezda module. NASA and Roscosmos have debated the cause and fixes. The leak rate doubled, leading to precautionary evacuation procedures.

A worsening air leak aboard the International Space Station prompted five astronauts to take shelter in their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and prepare for evacuation for roughly two hours on Friday as Russia attempted to fix a crack on its portion of the orbital laboratory.

NASA mission control ordered the four astronauts of Crew-12 mission - NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev - along with another US astronaut Christopher Williams to enter the Crew Dragon at 9:04 am ET. The order came after a leak in Russia's Zvezda service module accelerated from one pound of air per day to two pounds, raising concerns about cabin pressure stability.

NASA reversed the order two hours later once Roscosmos paused its repair efforts, allowing the crew to return to the station. The ISS, about the size of a football field, is home to seven astronauts from two missions. The other two cosmonauts, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev, who arrived in November, did not participate in the evacuation procedures. Instead, they were planning to use a saw to break into an area where they believed they could access the crack.

NASA officials disagreed with this method, fearing it could worsen the leak or damage the module, prompting the safe-haven order. The air leak issue has been a point of contention between NASA and Roscosmos for months, with debates over the cause and best repair methods. While the leaks have been minor in recent months, the sudden increase in rate on Friday triggered heightened concern.

Safe-haven orders are rare on the ISS, typically reserved for potential collisions with space debris or significant system failures. This incident marks one of the few times astronauts have been instructed to shelter in their spacecraft due to an internal leak. The Zvezda module, a key Russian component of the station, has experienced prior cracking issues, and efforts to seal the leaks have included the use of patches and sealants.

Cosmonauts have conducted multiple spacewalks to inspect and repair the exterior of the module. However, the latest leak originated from an internal area that required cutting through paneling, leading to the disagreement between NASA and Roscosmos over the approach. The safe-haven procedure involved closing the hatches between the station and the Crew Dragon, with the spacecraft ready for emergency undocking if pressure dropped further.

NASA officials stated that the decision to reverse the order came after Roscosmos agreed to halt the sawing operation and reassess the repair plan. The crew remained in good spirits throughout the incident, and normal operations resumed after the all-clear was given. This event underscores the challenges of maintaining aging space infrastructure and the importance of international cooperation in the event of anomalies.

The ISS has been continuously occupied since 2000, and its various modules have exceeded their original design lives. Regular maintenance and repairs are essential to ensure the safety of the crew and the integrity of the station. NASA and Roscosmos continue to monitor the situation closely, with plans for further inspections and potential permanent fixes in the coming weeks.

The incident also highlights the role of commercial crew vehicles like Crew Dragon as lifeboats, providing a critical safe haven for astronauts in emergencies. SpaceX's Crew Dragon is designed to serve as an emergency escape pod, capable of supporting the crew for several days if needed. This capability was successfully demonstrated during the evacuation drill, affirming its reliability. The astronauts involved expressed confidence in the procedures and the coordination between ground teams and the onboard crew.

As the ISS approaches its planned retirement in the early 2030s, managing such incidents becomes increasingly important to ensure its remaining years of operation are safe and productive





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