ISS Crew Takes Shelter as Air Leak Worsens in Russian Segment, Evacuation Possible

Astronauts on the International Space Station have been ordered to shelter in their Crew Dragon spacecraft and don spacesuits due to a worsening air leak in the Russian segment, raising the possibility of an emergency evacuation. NASA and its partners are working to assess and contain the breach while ensuring crew safety.

The International Space Station (ISS) has entered a critical phase as astronauts have been instructed to shelter in their spacecraft and prepare for a possible emergency evacuation.

This directive follows the detection of a worsening air leak in the Russian segment of the orbital laboratory, according to NASA. The four crew members of NASA's Crew-12 mission - comprising two American astronauts, one French astronaut, and one Russian cosmonaut - received orders from NASA mission control at 9:04 am Eastern Time (2:00 pm BST) on Friday.

They were told to enter their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is docked to the station, and put on their spacesuits as a precautionary measure. A NASA official confirmed that the evacuation order was issued due to concerns that the air leak might escalate, threatening the station's atmospheric integrity. This event underscores the persistent challenges of maintaining a secure environment in the harsh conditions of low Earth orbit.

The crew's swift response reflects rigorous training for such contingencies, though the situation remains fluid. The leak, initially identified earlier in the week, has shown signs of deterioration, prompting mission controllers to adopt a more cautious posture. While the exact cause and location of the breach are still under investigation, preliminary assessments suggest it may be related to micrometeoroid or orbital debris impact, a known risk for structures in space.

The Russian segment, which houses life support systems and sleeping quarters for cosmonauts, has experienced minor leaks in the past, but the current rate of depressurization exceeds normal thresholds. Engineers on the ground are analyzing telemetry data to determine whether the leak can be contained and repaired without requiring an evacuation. If the situation worsens, the Crew Dragon capsule serves as a lifeboat capable of returning the entire crew to Earth safely.

Such a return would be unprecedented in its urgency, as the capsule is typically used for scheduled rotations rather than emergency departures. The decision to shelter in place highlights the delicate balance between operational continuity and crew safety on the ISS. Space agencies have longstanding protocols for addressing cabin depressurization, involving sealing off affected modules and monitoring pressure levels.

However, the current scenario complicates these procedures because the leak's origin is not isolated to a single compartment, and the station's modular design means that isolating the Russian segment could impair critical systems. NASA and its international partners, including Roscosmos, ESA, and others, are collaborating in real time to evaluate repair options. A Russian crew member may attempt a spacewalk to locate and patch the leak, a risky maneuver given the potential for further damage and exposure to vacuum conditions.

The entire crew remains healthy, but the psychological strain of an extended shelter-in-place order cannot be underestimated. This incident also revives discussions about the aging infrastructure of the ISS, which has been continuously inhabited since 2000 and is now past its original design lifespan. Future missions will need to incorporate more resilient materials and rapid repair capabilities to mitigate such risks.

As the situation develops, the world watches, reminded of the inherent dangers of human spaceflight and the bravery of those who venture beyond Earth's protective envelope





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

International Space Station Air Leak Evacuation NASA Crew Dragon Russian Segment Spacecraft Astronauts Emergency Orbital Laboratory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fans priced out of World Cup as dynamic pricing takes holdThe 2026 FIFA World Cup has introduced dynamic pricing, where ticket prices fluctuate based on demand. This has led to high ticket prices, with some matches costing over $600. Fans are being priced out of the tournament, with many unable to afford the high ticket prices.

Read more »

'Not enough' bees for crop pollination as parasite takes overA new report warns of a massive pollination shortfall in Australia this year as varroa mite wipes out hives and forces beekeepers out.

Read more »

Teen sensation takes Socceroos breakout in his strideLucas Herrington is on track to become Australia's youngest World Cup starter yet, but the 18-year-old is taking his incredible rise in his stride.

Read more »

The quick and quiet cracks as Connolly takes the stand at ICACBefore her tears, the former Parramatta Council boss appeared steely rather than brittle. She arrived flanked by a legal team conspicuous for their flashes of pink.

Read more »