RBA to raise rates to 18-year high as budget deficits add to inflation pressure

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to lift interest rates to an 18-year high, while federal budget deficits of $22.5 billion last financial year and predicted deficits above $30 billion are drawing attention to government spending.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to lift official interest rates to an 18-year-high on Tuesday. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is bracing for a fifth interest-rate rise this year.

But the RBA is set to use that tool again in a bid to bring price growth back to its target band of between 2 and 3 per cent. Failing to do so risks much greater economic damage over the longer term. The nagging persistence of price pressures in the economy has drawn attention to the role government spending is playing in Australia's inflation problem.

Also read Albanese calls RBA rate hikes a blunt instrument, pivots to growth agenda

Government Deficits Fuel Inflation

The federal budget registered a budget deficit of $22.5 billion last financial year, and deficits of more than $30 billion are predicted for this financial year and the next. It is increasingly clear those deficits cannot be justified given the magnitude of the inflation challenge, especially when the economy continues to grow and unemployment is fairly low by historical standards. In effect, the RBA and the federal government are pulling in opposite directions.

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The bank tries to curb excess demand with higher interest rates while the Commonwealth adds to demand by spending borrowed money. State governments should also be more disciplined. Take NSW for example. Treasurer Daniel Mookhey has styled himself as a fiscal conservative, but this state has been in the red for the past seven years and another deficit is forecast this financial year.

Capacity Constraints Also Drive Prices

Of course, government spending is not the only reason for Australia's inflation challenge. Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock often refers to capacity constraints in the economy which are adding to price pressures. Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who is under extreme pressure to fix the inflation problem, is right when he argues higher fuel prices caused by conflict in the Middle East are contributing.

We already had an inflation challenge in our economy and the war in the Middle East is making it worse, he said last week. Interest rates are on the rise internationally. The yield on benchmark sovereign bonds are at 15-year highs in many economies, suggesting investors are anticipating a period of elevated inflation. As an open economy, highly reliant on foreign trade, Australia is not immune to these global economic forces.

Governments Must Help Ease Pressure

Households and businesses may have to adjust to interest rates being higher than we have become accustomed to over the past decade or so. The treasurer needs to make the most of this opportunity. The net savings or tax increases he makes must materially improve the budget bottom line and, therefore, ease pressure on inflation. It is the Reserve Bank's job to keep inflation in check, but Australian governments can do more to help.

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Albanese distances Labor from RBA, calls rate hikes a blunt instrument. Since the Herald was first published in 1831, the editorial team has believed it important to express a considered view on the issues of the day for readers, always putting the public interest first.