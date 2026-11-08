Courtney Barnett and Opera Australia's New La Bohème Reviewed in Melbourne

Courtney Barnett played a career-spanning set at the Palais Theatre, while Opera Australia unveiled a new production of La Bohème by young director Constantine Costi at the Regent Theatre.

Courtney Barnett returned to the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, and it only took three songs before every seat became a hastily abandoned inconvenience. She had already been an Aussie suburban classic when she played this esteemed venue nine years ago.

What has changed? A slow churn of albums mapping the agonies of indecision, procrastination and rumination has culminated in the aptly titled Creature of Habit. The backwards bit is an illusion. There is more grey hair out here now and more confidence on stage.

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But Barnett's three-piece grunge attack does feel as casually comfortable as her white jeans and T-shirt. It is as if the stasis anxiety in her songs is exorcised in the act of simply doing what she does. The bashful grin no longer tries to contain itself as she strolls to the lip of the stage to strangle those raggedly torn chords from her guitar. Our silence is intimidating; she squirms after the relative gentility of Mantis.

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Courtney Barnett Plays New Album At Palais

But there is very little of it as she interleaves ancient favourites with all 10 tracks from the new LP. Canned Tomatoes (Whole) must feel like another lifetime to the singer, but from here, the consistency of her craft is striking. The same thread of restless, poetic self-examination is carried by a familiar racket conjured by unfussy bassist Bones Sloane and drummer Stella Mozgawa. City Looks Pretty stills the beer-hoisting crowd like magic.

The fact that any of the new songs might have fit neatly enough on her first album puts a lid on the evening's surprises. But Barnett's musical vocabulary is a reflection of an inner monologue that strives to accept what won't change. Reborn every morning, still somehow getting older, she sings in a song called Another Beautiful Day Nobody Really Cares If You Don't Go To The Party like a thing only your best friend would tell you.

Growing older hasn't made any of us less ourselves. Some habits are just keepers. La Bohème is back, baby. And not the Gale Edwards production that returned in almost every Opera Australia season in the past 15 years, but a new, shiny successor.

La Bohème sits at the centre of basically every opera company worldwide. With Edwards' loyal moneymaker put out to pasture, OA entrusted young Australian director Constantine Costi, Dann Barber for sets and Sabina Myers for costumes. There are many jaw-droppingly stunning moments: from Rodolfo and Mimi singing literally suspended in mid-air to the sheer scale of Café Momus. Visually, it is everything you ever wanted in an opera.

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Opera Australia Launches New La Bohème

The sound, regrettably, was less convincing. At no fault of young British conductor Finnegan Downie Dear, who led with passionate precision, nor Orchestra Victoria, who dutifully acquiesced whenever Downie Dear gestured for them to effectively turn it down. It is the unforgiving acoustics of the Regent, where the orchestra is in front of the stage, rather than in the pit. But such is Bohème's aforementioned perennial appeal, a revival in another theatre is not far away.

As bohemians Marcello, Colline and Schaunard, OA stalwarts Luke Gabbedy, David Parkin and Shane Lowrencev really do feel like old friends; their chemistry unforced. Siobhan Stagg has an -esque trajectory, beloved at home and overseas. Flood has dynamo stage presence and shimmering vocals with perfect pianissimo high notes. Tenor Kang Wang has long been an excellent Rodolfo, and Russian Galina Cheplakova's heartbreaking Mimi was flawless, with the most beautiful array of vocal colours.

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This is what a national arts company should be doing, allowing inspired young Australian creatives to breathe new life into the classics. The art evolves and so too does our relationship with the piece. Costi's Bohème is a worthy successor.