Taniela Tupou scored a first-half try and praised the Wallabies' win over Wales, with Australia now set to face Ireland in the Nations Championship finals at Twickenham.

Taniela Tupou scored a first-half try as the Wallabies won in Wales, setting up a Nations Championship finals clash with Ireland at Twickenham on Friday, Saturday morning AEDT.

As a teenage schoolboy and social media phenomenon, Tupou made his name by scoring 50-metre tries. The 30-year-old found himself in the clear again in the 22nd minute, taking a flat pass from Tom Wright to help Australia take an early lead. The score was one of several influential moments from the big prop. Tupou had been promoted to the starting front row with Isaac Kailea and Bradon Paenga-Amosa, and all three played strongly.

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Taniela Tupou breakdown and defence

Along with the try, Tupou's breakdown work and stinging defence saw him wind back the clock, although he also conceded a few scrum penalties. Tupou described the moment he received the ball from Wright. Obviously we made a break, I ended up in the back line and I heard Tom Wright saying, Run off me, run off me, Tupou said. That's all I did.

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I did not expect the ball, and he passed me the ball. I almost didn't know what to do, with no one next to me. Asked whether it would become a 50-metre try when he tells the story to his grandkids, Tupou grinned and said: I felt like it was 80 metres. I can't remember the last time I scored, so it's good to score one for the boys.

The win was huge for the Wallabies, said Tupou, after some challenging weeks of massive losses against New Zealand and England, and a tight one to Scotland. It's a bloody good feeling, mate. You know, what it's like the last couple of weeks, it's been tough for us, Tupou said. Winning changes everything.

Wallabies win takes away pain

You're not sore after a game or after a win. A win just takes away the pain, really. It's a good feeling, mate. It's been a while since we've won, a couple of weeks, months since our last win.

It's good to get it up tonight, but the work starts now. Hopefully, we can pick it up next Friday. The Wallabies finished third in the Southern table, behind South Africa and New Zealand, who will play France and England in the gold and silver matches respectively. The northern hemisphere grouping has been dominant in November, but Tupou insisted the Irish would not have it all their own way.

Ireland dominated the Springboks at the weekend. We'll be so up for this game, Tupou said. It is a big challenge coming up. They just beat the world champions, the South Africans.

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Tupou Ireland challenge preparation

It's not going to be easy. We're going to be up for it. It's going to be a good challenge for us. Obviously we lost to England and just lost to Scotland.

Today, it didn't matter how we win, big win or small win, all we needed was just a win. It changes everything. You don't forget about what happened in the last couple of weeks, but it just changes the mood. You're happy, like you want to do it again.

When you lose, it's just such a shit feeling. It takes a couple of days to get over it. By the time you recover, it's bloody Thursday. A few days to get ready for the game.

Hopefully, this will give us a bit of confidence going into the game against Ireland. The strong performances of players promoted to the starting team in Wales will give coach Les Kiss plenty of food for thought for this week's clash. Tupou said he genuinely did not care if he starts or comes off the bench. It doesn't bother me, whatever Les thinks is best for the team against Ireland, Tupou said.

If it's early in my career, I would 100 per cent want to play. But now I'm just, Whatever's best for the team. I'm just grateful to be still involved in the team. Because as you get older, you're nearly done. So you're just trying to enjoy every bit of it.