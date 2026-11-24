Matt Burton will join the Perth Bears from the 2028 NRL season on a three-year deal worth up to $1.4 million a season, with an additional two seasons in his favour, after being convinced by the chance to play in the halves and secure his family's financial future.

Matt Burton has confirmed he will join the Perth Bears from the start of the 2028 NRL season on a three-year deal, with an additional two seasons in his favour.

The contract will see him collect up to $1.4 million a season when the 20 per cent marquee player salary-cap allowance is applied. The 26-year-old said the chance to play in the halves and look after his young family financially were the factors that convinced him to become the Bears marquee man. He maintained he was determined to bow out of the Bulldogs with a premiership before heading west for the start of the 2028 season.

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Meninga Targets Low Maintenance Players For Perth Bears

Bears coach Mal Meninga wooed Burton in Sydney, then flew him to Perth a few weeks later to tour the club facilities. He was joined there by Bears signing and former Bulldogs teammates Toby Sexton and Josh Curran. Burton also played with Bears recruit Scott Sorensen at Penrith. Meninga has deliberately targeted low-maintenance players whose patience and can-do attitudes will be important when dealing with the rigorous travel demands of the WA-based club.

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Burton told this masthead at Belmore on Thursday: I am just glad my future is sorted now. I have got another year here at the Dogs and I want to make the most of it. This has been home since 2022. We have got a good bunch of blokes here, and I want to go out on a high.

I feel like the squad we have got, there is a lot of depth now, and it is exciting seeing the young boys coming through. Burton added: I am training at centre at the moment, but I will do anything for this team to make sure I go out on a high. We had discussions about leaving early, but they were happy to have me here next year.

Burton Sees Playmaking Opportunity At Perth Bears

Burton has been used in the centres and five-eighth at the Bulldogs, and said the chance to be considered a first-choice playmaker at Perth had appealed. He said: It is a good opportunity to get over there and play half. Mal said it would be a bold move to come over, it is a big decision, and also a life decision.

Burton continued: I have two young kids, I have to look after them, and it is a great opportunity for me and the family to go over there. It is going to take time, it is a new franchise, the boys are getting to know each other, but it will click over time. Toby is a good mate of mine, and it helps I have got a few mates over there.

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But my main focus is next season and leaving on a high. Burton said he was comfortable with the expectation that comes with the hefty price tag, and his Bulldogs teammates were already leaning on him to shout the coffees. He said: I will just be myself, work hard, and good things will come; comes with working hard. The Eels and St George Illawarra also expressed an interest in Burton for 2028.

Burtons Left Boot Attracts NFL Scout Interest

His booming left boot has regularly caught the interest of NFL scouts. He impressed a couple of LA Raiders players when one of his bombs hit the roof of their indoor training centre at the start of the year before Canterbury played against St George Illawarra.

However, Burton said being a kicker or punter in American football was never a real option.