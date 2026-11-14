Vertical Video Becomes Hollywood Gold Rush as Studios Invest in 9:16 Content

Hollywood is embracing vertical video as a new gold rush, with major studios, platforms, and creators investing in 9:16 content. The format is expanding beyond mobile soap operas into unscripted and other genres.

When Jeffrey Katzenberg's $US1.75 billion mobile-video experiment Quibi crashed and burned in 2020, it became a cautionary tale for writing big cheques and misreading the market.

Six years later, as audience appetite and impatience shrinks durations and reframes the picture from 16:9 to 9:16, vertical content is Hollywood's new gold rush. In case you have not looked at your social feeds in a while, verticals initially landed as mobile phone soap operas with outlandish titles such as Seducing My Hockey Rival. But as the genre has exploded in popularity, studios are branching into unscripted and other genres.

Also read Stephen Miller Becomes 33rd White House Chief of Staff as Trump Prepares for Political Battle

Big Studios Move Into Vertical Video Market

It is a vertical world, we are just streaming it. Big studios are moving into the vertical video soap drama market. It is undeniable that year over year consumption of video on a phone just continues to increase, says GammaTime's chief business officer, Alex Montalvo. We are meeting our audience where they are, which is on a mobile device.

But we are not by any means replacing traditional television. We are all vying for the same 24 hours a day. Montalvo's perspective may be unique; he was an executive at Quibi. Barely half a decade later, and in the middle of a vertical streaming gold rush, it is hard not to wonder if Quibi was not so much a cautionary tale as simply ahead of its time.

Advertisement

A lot of Jeffrey's intention and mission with Quibi is being proven right with the popularisation of vertical video and micro-drama, Montalvo says. We saw those trends early at Quibi. The vertical video industry as a whole is reaping the rewards of those data trends becoming a reality. And there is simply no denying the content ecosystem is changing, and fast.

Scan the Hollywood trades and there are a dozen stories every day. At the world's largest TV content sales market, MIPCOM, held annually in Cannes, verticals are increasingly the opening topic of every conversation. The market leading short-content hub YouTube now faces a major turf war on several fronts as other platforms, notably Netflix and Disney, are shopping for the best vertical content creators with a view to populating their own platforms with 9:16 content.

Demand Drives Up Costs For Vertical Creators

And demand will undoubtedly drive up both the cost of doing business, and the financial return for creators. Beverly Hills 90210 actors Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green, Canada's public broadcaster CBC has hired a head of digital originals to develop a slate of vertical series for its streaming platforms, and Endemol Shine North America confirmed it is developing a scripted horror vertical inspired by the unscripted series How to Lose an F-Boy.

And significantly, as major US studios merge and rescale, the digital content producer Dhar Mann Studios is opening a 1 hectare Creator City campus in LA in early 2027. The site will have about 175 standing sets, everything from hospitals, police stations and courtrooms to classrooms, homes and aircraft interiors, ready to lease to the makers of low-cost verticals.

The attraction, in a business where hours and days equate to dollars, is the economics of speed: a low-cost turn-key studio means productions can be written, shot, cut and launched in a matter of weeks. The market leading platforms include ReelShort, DramaBox, ShortMax and DramaWave, most of which are wholly or partly owned by Beijing or Singapore-based parent companies.

LA-based GammaTime is Hollywood's first home-grown vertical studio; its backers include Serena Williams' husband, the venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian; reality TV stars Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian and creator Anthony E. Zuiker. The Ankler's Manori Ravindran talks with Shekhar Deshpande (Meta), Cathy Boxall (Dentsu) and Kevin Batchelor (Electric Robin) about the rise of verticals at this year's MIPCOM.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Hollywood players are investing their own capital in vertical studios, including Issa Rae, who has launched Hoorae Media, and Kevin Hart, who has expanded his company, Hartbeat, into vertical content. Speaking at MIPCOM last month, Meta's head of marketing Shekhar Deshpande said the rise of verticals reflects a larger trend away from the mainstream, into niche.

Verticals Reflect Trend Away From Mainstream

If you look at the overall context, we are seeing every single age group on our platform engage very heavily in both niche content, niche creators, and in fact, not just watching it, but also forwarding it, interacting with it, Deshpande said. One of the strengths of the format, particularly when it comes to branded content, for example, a vertical drama with product integration, is that it can be produced in a fairly short window.

A production can be filmed, edited and ready for streaming in a matter of weeks, Dentsu's head of entertainment, Cathy Boxall, said. It is also fantastically hooky for the kind of audience that these kinds of brands are trying to target, Boxall said. The whole sort of idea of the format that it is ending on these cliffhangers, it is these little short episodes that keep bringing you back and back and back into the story.

Even though they are short, they are incredibly long in terms of dwell time. And despite the incursion of AI into the Korean and Chinese vertical markets, where studios are now producing wholly-AI vertical dramas, the Western audience continues to want the live action content, Montalvo says. For the foreseeable future, that is what we are delivering.

Audience Connection Central To Vertical Talent

Cardiff's high social media profile, notably Instagram with 300k+ followers and TikTok with 120k+ followers, is central to how vertical talent interact with their audience. There is definitely a connection between the actors and the audience, and we want to continue to deliver great stories with our audience's favourite talent incorporated in it, Montalvo says. Kevin Batchelor, managing director of production company Electric Robin predicts 2027 will see a premium-isation of vertical content.

Translated, that means larger budgets, stronger storytelling and, significantly, a breakout from the romance and mystery genres that drive the format now, into the action, science fiction and horror genres. Even from a brand perspective, it is really appealing to see slightly more premium content.