Designers name colourful baths and chrome as top bathroom trends for 2026

Interior designers say colourful baths, chrome and cooler metals, layered lighting and personal decorative details define stylish bathrooms in 2026, while jacuzzi tubs, overdone marble and typography wall art look dated.

Colourful baths, chrome and cooler metals, layered lighting and personal decorative details are the hallmarks of a stylish bathroom in 2026, according to interior designers.

They warn that jacuzzi corner tubs, wall-to-wall tiling, overdone marble and typography wall art now look dated. Planning a bathroom that is distinctly personal and not entirely trend-led is the best place to start. We tend to have a blind spot when it comes to bathroom design. It is easy to tell when a sofa has had its day or a kitchen starts to look passe, but bathrooms?

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Not so much. Without noticing, yesterday's height of taste becomes today's definition of uncool. Think back to the 1980s, when fluffy toilet seat covers could unironically pass for the height of sophistication, or the 1990s, when sponge-painted walls and beige tiling reigned supreme. If you are thinking avocado suites, think again.

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Colourful Baths Trending In 2026

In 2026, colourful baths are a tasteful retro bathroom trend. It is no longer about putting one bright object into an otherwise neutral bathroom and asking it to do all the talking, explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at the British bathroom company BC Designs. Instead, it is about curating a palette that imbues a bathroom with personality.

These palettes, Sutcliffe says, are more nuanced and include mineral blues, softened greens, dusty pinks, earthy shades and warmer neutrals that sit comfortably alongside stone, timber and tile. Tiles allow for limitless creative opportunity, but using them sparingly can often be more effective than covering every surface. A wash of white square tiles or brick-bond metro tiles is guaranteed to look uncool, even with a border accent band.

It can make a bathroom feel cold and overly functional, says Marcelina Janiszewska, head of interior design at Project London. Vinyl wall decals, live, laugh, love signs and any typography art that feels overdone are an overt design faux pas. Wall art still belongs in a bathroom, but think originally and add a print that is unique to you. Framed vintage posters and old advertisements work particularly well, says Saskia Blyth, the founder of Blyth-Collinson Interiors.

Avoid Overdone Marble And Jacuzzi Tubs

No one is denying the long-standing appeal of marble or marble-effect tiles in a bathroom, but overdoing it is a common mistake. Marble itself could never be naff, explains Grazzie Wilson, the head of creative at Ca'Pietra. The problem came when we started to equate that personality with quantity. Nothing says uncool like a jacuzzi corner tub either.

They are less a luxury symbol and more a hallmark of tacky 1980s design. Instead of jets and flashy controls, a beautifully shaped bath can do all the talking. Choose a freestanding tub to create a spa-style bathroom, or make the material itself the main event. If you are still falling back on brass or matt-black hardware, you may want to give chrome a second thought.

Far from unfashionable, it is now one of the chicest finishes and a great way to give your bathroom some edge. There is far more on offer than just polished chrome, too. Nickel has a different depth, brushed nickel feels softer, and pewter can bring a more muted, architectural quality, notes Sutcliffe. Against walnut, terracotta, warm stone or a coloured bath, a silver-toned finish can stop the palette becoming too sweet or too tonal.

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Personal Decorative Details And Lighting Layers

The worst thing a bathroom can be is boring. Personal bathrooms are on trend, so be sure to include plenty of decorative details. Introduce pieces you would not expect to find in a bathroom, like an antique chest or chair, something that instantly adds depth and makes the space feel like a proper room in its own right, says Tom Cox at Studio Ham. Collected objects do the same: a ceramic, a little painting, a treasured find.

They always tell you something about the person who lives there, Cox adds. A single light source simply will not provide the right illumination for everything we do in a bathroom, says Iwona Budnik, associate interior designer at Own London. That does not mean you should resort to LED mirrors and run-of-the-mill sconces, however. Instead, a layered approach using backlighting, spotlights and sconces can make a bathroom look so much more tasteful.

Decorative lighting is the perfect way to dress a room, it is almost like jewellery, Budnik says. Sculptural pendants, decorative shades and distinctive sconces can introduce colour, texture and character, while the huge variety of glass available today means lighting can be both practical and decorative. While they should not be overused, one or two textile accents can really bring a bathroom to life.

Far from uncool, they help soften a space, and you do not need to rely on the wall-to-wall carpeting of the 1970s and 1980s. A bathroom should have warmth and character, and one of the ways we like to do this is with fabric, says Cox. A soft shower curtain is one of the simplest ways to warm a bathroom, because it is a large expanse of fabric in a room that often has very little.

You could also try shaded sconces, a sink skirt, or a linen cafe curtain.