The Sydney Swans AFLW team has reached its first-ever preliminary final against North Melbourne, driven by a supportive culture built by coach Colin O'Riordan after five AFL players were suspended in August.

The Sydney Swans AFLW team will play its first-ever preliminary final on Saturday against back-to-back premiers North Melbourne, after a season in which the squad was galvanised by off-field turmoil not of its own making.

Scandal Shadows Swans AFLW Campaign

The Swans reached the preliminary final with a semi-final victory over Geelong last weekend, in which star forward Chloe Molloy kicked three crucial goals. The campaign has unfolded against the backdrop of a club scandal. In August, five players from the Swans AFL team breached the club behavioural standards during a night of partying at the Pullman East Hotel in Melbourne and were suspended for the rest of the season.

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Through no fault of their own, the AFLW team was forced to endure scrutiny like never before. Questions about the Swans culture from the press pack camped outside training became a daily distraction. But the players, galvanised by the supportive environment established by coach Colin O'Riordan, kept performing throughout the affair. O'Riordan, a former Swans defender, had thought carefully before taking the role about the environment he wanted to create.

He knew he had a talented group at his disposal but, more importantly, wanted every squad member to feel safe if external pressures were brought to bear. The Irishman could not have anticipated how soon his approach would pay off. O'Riordan felt protective of his players after their season was initially overshadowed by issues not of their making, but he also refused to use it as an excuse on the field.

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It has been a really challenging 10 weeks, and that is just speaking openly about it. It really has, but it has galvanised our group in so many ways, O'Riordan said. We are glass-half-full in a lot of things we talk about and say, and we never make excuses as a program or as a team. As a coach, it is something I swear by, he said.

But I think our group has been able to handle it in a way that has been really impressive. Especially the age demographic of our group, they are not that old. But in saying that, we have an incredible spine of leaders in our team, like Chloe. Molloy said the standards set off the field by O'Riordan, senior coaches and players in pre-season helped push the team to new levels in the most challenging of circumstances.

Chloe Molloy Highlights Team Vulnerability

One thing we have done as a group is acknowledge that we are humans first at the end of the day, and the things that have happened throughout the year have triggered humans, not just athletes, Molloy said. This group has been so honest with one another about how we are feeling, and how we want to go about it, she said.

I think the most powerful thing to come from this season is the vulnerability side we have shown, and there have been times when we have shared as a group really personal things, and that makes you instantly want to run through a brick wall for somebody. Molloy has been a significant factor in the success of the Swans AFLW side, which can now boast the highest average attendance in the competition just three years after they went winless in their inaugural season.

The former Collingwood player, who arrived at the club in 2023, has helped drive standards on the field and provided leadership in an AFLW program finding its feet. The Swans regularly draw large crowds to their Henson Park home. A mark of how the team support has grown could be seen when Molloy booted her second goal against Geelong and the cameras panned to a young boy in the crowd wearing a vintage Swans jumper celebrating wildly.

After the game, cameras picked out another boy sporting a starstruck expression as Molloy climbed into the stands to sign an autograph. The Swans are building a legacy far beyond the scoreboard, something Molloy and her teammates do not take for granted. When I first came over here to Sydney, we were just all athletes here.

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Growing Support for Sydney Swans Women

You were a Sydney Swans athlete and that is what the city gets to latch onto, how much the football club loves the women program, and how much we were embraced, Molloy said. You go to Marrickville and the Sydney Swans AFLW team are plastered everywhere ahead of games at Henson Park. I reckon we have the best marketing and push for our games, and that makes it so hard to ignore.

O'Riordan figured in marquee AFL games for the Swans and played in the 80,000-capacity Croke Park in Ireland as a young hurler, but he has never been happier than he is now, overseeing a group of talented players from every corner of Australia and Ireland. I had the privilege of being a professional athlete for seven years, and I have never been happier than right now, and that is mainly down to the group we have and their willingness to learn, O'Riordan said.

I knew I would enjoy it, but, yeah, in my short life of 31 years, this is probably the happiest I have ever been, which is nice, he said. A delayed flight last weekend meant the team was unable to complete their regular captain run before the semi-final, but the Swans have learned to roll with the setbacks when they arise this season. O'Riordan final message was perfectly pitched.

The coach simply reminded his players to do what they do best: express themselves on the field in front of those closest to them. Before the elimination final against Geelong, Colin said something super empowering just before we ran out, Molloy said. Our family and friends were out waiting for us and one of the last things he said was, Go out and express yourselves, she said.

Coach O'Riordan Ready for Preliminary Final

You could just see it like really clicked with a lot of people, and that is what we did. This is the most consistent joy that I have been able to feel on and off the field. North Melbourne are favourites to win their third consecutive premiership, having set the standard as the competition elite program. But after a season like no other, O'Riordan and his Swans have nothing to fear.

You have to run towards the fire, O'Riordan said. Do not be afraid of it, embrace what a preliminary final is and just have a crack, and if we can do that on Saturday, then I think we will be all right.