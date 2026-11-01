Simon Longstaff of The Ethics Centre says a review into Australian cricket after the 2018 Cape Town sandpaper scandal found a culture of winning without counting the cost, with players and staff treated as commodities.

The Ethics Centre conducted a review into the culture of Australian cricket after the sandpaper scandal at Cape Town in 2018, and its findings describe a system that conditioned otherwise good people to win without counting the cost.

Simon Longstaff Discusses Cricket Review Findings

Simon Longstaff, who led the review, discussed the findings in a conversation that began with a disclosure that he and his interviewer had been boarders together at Knox Grammar School in the 1970s. Longstaff recalled that the forces encouraging honesty at Knox in the 1970s were the Reverend Jim Donaldson and the disciplinarian Jock McConnell with the swishing cane. But he said something far more profound shaped him when he was seven.

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His mother died because of her Roman Catholic beliefs, he said. She felt she had to continue a pregnancy even after being told she and the baby would die if she did not terminate, because the child needed to be born and baptised to avoid the now discredited state of limbo. She went ahead, and a year and a day after giving birth she died, as predicted. His brother Angus lived.

When you are seven and wonder how such things can happen, Longstaff said, it can get you thinking about the world, the way it works, and the way it should work. Turning to ethics, Longstaff said his definition is much older than Edmund Burke and goes back to Socrates, derived from the idea that the unexamined life is not worth living.

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Unlike simple morality, where values and principles can be applied as a matter of habit, to live an ethical life is to live a life that is examined, a life of reflective practice. He said the initial wrong in the conduct in South Africa is now made significantly worse through the near-iron law of history that the cover-up does more damage than the original sin.

The whole affair feels like the exemplar of the colossal damage that can be done by straying from ethical behaviour and by progressively lower standards being set, until, as Malcolm Knox put it, cheating and then lying about the cheating became how a young man sought to find his place in the Australian men s Test cricket team. Longstaff said two things undermine ethics every time.

The first is hypocrisy, where you say you stand for one thing and do something else. But behind that is a greater evil: when you talk to people involved in ethical failure, from the global financial crisis to cricket, the first thing they often say with great sincerity is that they just did not see it at the time.

Reflective Practice and Ethical Failures

Ask why they did not see it, he said, and they typically reply that everybody was doing it, that it was just the way things were. The inability to engage in reflective practice leads otherwise good people, not wicked individuals, to make terribly bad decisions, and that is what was unfolding. Longstaff said he has sympathy for all involved.

They would have been torn in multiple directions: wanting to be loyal to teammates, protecting their own position and status in the game, and hearing the still, quiet voice of conscience. A lighter moment came when his interviewer joked that he had forgotten the most important thing of all: getting the ball to bend so Australia could take South African wickets and beat those mongrels in Cape Town.

Longstaff replied that the review found players were pretty much conditioned to take exactly that approach, and something even more troubling: to win without even counting the cost. That is the core finding of the report produced after the review.

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After Cape Town, it was deemed important to understand the underlying cultural factors and explain how otherwise good people could be led to do what they did, so the review was given a very broad brief to talk not just to current players but to past players, sponsors, administrators and others. That is where the picture started to become clear. Longstaff said many people were interviewed, and it was not just him. He had a team working with him.

He spoke with Steve Smith in his kitchen in Cremorne and David Warner in his office in Castlereagh Street. He did not speak with Pat Cummins and does not think anyone on the review did at the time. They tried to speak with Cam Bancroft, who declined an opportunity to be interviewed. He is pretty certain they did not speak with Usman Khawaja but cannot recall if Khawaja declined an invitation to participate.

Cricket Australia and Winning Culture

The finding was that Cricket Australia had overseen, and in some senses caused, the development of a culture of winning without counting the costs. The most significant application was that everybody, from players to support staff to administrators to people preparing wickets at the grounds, was ultimately treated as a commodity to be fashioned towards that end. It was an approach in which a person could be sacked with a text message, and it infected everything, Longstaff said.

In an earlier generation of Australian cricketers, if a person was acting out of line, other players, usually senior ones, would get around them and say: Look, pull your head in. You need to get yourself sorted out. But by the time Cricket Australia had reached this point, they would not dare do that in case it had an adverse impact on the players performance on the field.

If you pulled them up, they might score a few less runs or not bowl as fast. People had given up on the old ways because they did not think those ways could count as worthwhile in the context of winning without counting the cost. From an ethical point of view, Longstaff said he would plead with Cricket Australia not to turn away from the lessons of the review.

The report remains a central account of how a winning-without-counting-the-cost culture took hold and why the cover-up after Cape Town did more damage than the original wrongdoing.