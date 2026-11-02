Tedesco says Roosters need Sam Walker to stay for 2027 title defence

James Tedesco has urged the Roosters to keep Sam Walker for the final year of his deal, saying the halfback will be hard to replace after contract talks broke down.

Sydney Roosters captain James Tedesco says the club needs Sam Walker to see out the final year of his contract in 2027, despite the halfback being told he is free to leave.

Walker, 24, had been in negotiations for a contract extension but the Roosters withdrew their offer, meaning he will not be at the club beyond the 2027 season. There has since been speculation that Walker could depart immediately if he finds a new deal elsewhere. Tedesco, 33, has had several conversations with Walker and made clear he wants him to stay for one last season at Bondi.

Also read Nathan Cleary a free agent as Roosters emerge as wildcard option

The skipper said Walker has handled the intense speculation well and described the situation as disappointing for all involved. Tedesco said Walker has taken it all in his stride. He said he has had plenty of conversations with Walker about where his head is at and what he was thinking, and that Walker was disappointed they could not work something out.

Tedesco added that you can understand the Roosters point of view because they wanted to get the extension done, but for Walker, he had not had much time away from footy or camp to have a really good think about it. The Roosters captain said it is disappointing and that for Walker's sake he hopes he can work something out because he has a bright future.

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He noted Walker still has one more year at the Roosters, which is great, and that as players they definitely want him to return because he was a big part of their success winning the grand final this year. Speaking about the fallout, Tedesco said all he can do is be there for Walker if he needs him.

He said Walker does not need to talk to him or take his advice, but they have spent plenty of time together away from footy just hanging out. They have been together since Walker started at the Roosters, and Tedesco believes he can play a part in Walker's career, whatever that looks like.

Walker Contract And Premiership Chances

Tedesco also addressed the broader impact on the team, saying he is certain the situation will not affect the club's ability to win the premiership, but losing Walker certainly will. He said coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis have been pretty clear about the club's position. When he heard about Politis's decision to take Walker's contract offer off the table, Tedesco did not even think about the club's long-term future without the Queenslander.

He said last week was just about getting around Walker and making sure he was okay and showing him some support. The captain said there was no plan for the players to get together in the pre-season to address the fallout between Walker and the club. He also praised young playmaker Hugo Savala, who showed tremendous versatility this season and is eager to return to the halves.

Tedesco said Savala will be more than comfortable steering the ship, but he does not want to talk about halves possibilities because Walker is there. The Roosters also have playmaker Toby Rodwell coming through the grades. Walker's future could be influenced by other player movements.

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Bears Chiefs And Free Agency News

Matt Burton, who will earn upwards of 1 million dollars next year, could strike an immediate deal with the Perth Bears, while the PNG Chiefs are monitoring the situation but only if they fail to tempt Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary with what is expected to be the game's richest offer. Tedesco also spoke about his own future. He is on the open market and able to negotiate with rival clubs for the 2028 season and beyond.

At this stage, the plan is to extend his deal at the Roosters for an extra year and retire at the end of 2028. He said he is happy at the Roosters and cannot really see himself at any other club, and hopes they can sort something out.

He does not think there will be huge offers from other clubs to lure him away at this stage of his career, though he admitted there are a lot of young, fast outside backs and the free agency period is pretty wild and will be an interesting couple of months. Tedesco made the comments while in Kangaroos camp, where he has lost the No.1 jersey to Reece Walsh but his presence and calming influence have been vital for Walker.

Walsh Attack And Allianz Stadium Clash

Walsh finished Saturday night's clash with five try assists and an ice pack on his left ankle, but is in no doubt for the Allianz Stadium semi against Samoa. Cup officials say the clash is expected to sell out and feature more Samoan than Australian supporters. Tedesco praised Walsh's attack, saying his speed and ball playing have always been something he admired from afar and that he is always a threat.

He said the more you can get Walsh into those positions out the back of shape, he will create some havoc like he did on the weekend. Tedesco added that Walsh is always asking him for advice, including defensively, and that he had not had a chance to talk to him much before this camp.

They have had a lot of conversations on and off the field, and Tedesco said he knows Walsh is a good kid who wants to work hard and improve his game, with all the skills and talent in the world, and he is happy to offer any advice he wants to take on board.