Georgie Prespakis Eyes AFLW Best and Fairest After Career-Best Season

Geelong midfielder Georgie Prespakis, 23, is in contention for a maiden AFLW best and fairest after averaging a career-high 30.8 disposals. The Cats face Sydney in a semi-final on Saturday.

Georgie Prespakis is in contention for a maiden AFLW best-and-fairest medal after a career-best season in which she has averaged 30.8 disposals per game. The 23-year-old Geelong midfielder has also earned another All-Australian nomination and a goal of the year nomination.

Prespakis Eyes Best and Fairest Honours

Prespakis will play a key role on Saturday when the Cats face the Sydney Swans in a do-or-die semi-final at GMHBA Stadium. Despite her standout form, she says she is never satisfied and is always looking to improve. I think I am always looking to get better at the football side of things, she said with a grin.

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I think, as you get a little bit older, your running patterns start to get a little bit better, and you understand whether you are able to get to certain contests, and you are not kind of caught in that in-between space. The Cats enter the semi-final after an agonising four-point loss to Melbourne in the qualifying final last week.

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Geelong started as favourites but coughed up a 28-point lead after a slew of Demon goals, including a brilliant snap from veteran star Paxy Paxman. Prespakis agreed with Cats coach Mick Stinear that the group had collapsed under the pressure of the contest and panicked. Finals is obviously very different footy, she said.

The pressure kind of goes through the roof and momentum swings, and I think at times you can probably try to then start to overreach and try and do a little bit too much. Melbourne were able to just hold shape and then kickstart some handball chains, she said.

So just being a little bit more disciplined with those things, and just trusting that it will get from inside to out, and that our running game style will just stack up once we get it on the outside. Earlier in the season, Prespakis sat down with Stinear to work out how she could be a better player. They spoke about mindset and how the midfielder could focus on staying more present, to be the best teammate I can be.

I think the biggest thing for me, because I do have such high standards of myself, is being able to stay present with the team, and when things are kind of going against me, how can I kind of not let that derail my whole game or my week? she said. It is like getting back to getting around my teammates and just enjoying it, and taking a bit of pressure off.

Pendlebury Praises Midfielder Drive

Geelong assistant coach Ryan Pendlebury said Prespakis competitiveness and eagerness to always improve is what makes her such a brilliant player. She is not satisfied with being one of the best, and she already is, he told this masthead. Her competitiveness, her willingness to get better ... I feel like there is so much that she needs to improve on, and she is already so good, Pendlebury said.

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So it is pretty scary to think maybe in three or four years what she will actually be. Prespakis spent time in the off-season training with her sister, fellow AFLW star Maddy, who plays for Essendon. Pendlebury said Georgie was in a rich vein of form and that Geelong coaching panel had worked closely with the gun onballer on playing to her strengths, and to learn when to slow down.

Cats captain Nina Morrison admits she sometimes stands back in awe at what Prespakis does on the field. She has put in a body of work off-field to get herself in the right mindset coming into games, to be able to perform well. She is obviously a star of the competition, Morrison said. She is an amazing player, but her ability to bring her teammates into games has always been a strength.

Cats Prepare for Swans Semi Final

She is riding the ebbs and flows a bit better this season. To be someone who can do such incredible things, but also be such a good teammate, has been her real growth this year. This Saturday, Swans star Tanya Kennedy looms as a potential match-up for Prespakis and is widely expected to tag and try to shut the ball-winner down. The Irishwoman was sensational last week, significantly curbing the influence of Bulldogs co-captain Isabelle Pritchard.

Prespakis said Geelong were excited to face Sydney and learn from their mistakes last week and, more importantly, soak up the finals atmosphere that they have been longing for since 2023. You can certainly feel how much you miss it for the past couple of seasons, and I think that is testament to the girls, she said.

We have put in a mountain of work, and we want to be in this position that we can play really big games, and we think that we are more than capable to obviously play in them, but also win them.