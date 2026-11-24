Miss Sultanah, an SBS Originals comedy co-created by Alistair Baldwin, premieres December 3 at 9.30pm on SBS2 and SBS On Demand with one of Australian television's largest ensembles of actors with disability.

Miss Sultanah, a new SBS Originals comedy about a beauty pageant in the fictional Australian town of Sultanah, premieres at 9.30pm on Thursday, December 3, on SBS 2 and SBS On Demand.

New SBS Comedy Premieres On International Day Of People With Disability

The series debuts on the International Day of People with Disability and boasts one of the largest ensembles of actors with disability on Australian television. It is the directorial debut of screenwriter and playwright Alistair Baldwin, who co-created the show with Artemis Munoz and Rhian Wilson Ruge. The comedy reclaims the Australian town-hall beauty pageant with cynicism, humour and a touch of camp.

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Baldwin said the pageant could not be a starker metaphor for all that is wrong with the way society views difference. He described ableism as the practice of ranking bodies, adding that the show was partly inspired by disability advocate Lesley Hall protest at the Miss Australia Quest in 1981. I have leg braces, Baldwin said. In summer, when I wear shorts, everyone gives up their seat for me on the tram.

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Baldwin, who lives with mild muscular dystrophy, said he exists in an interesting pocket of disability where he often would be the most disabled person in the room. He said he is trying to be an advocate for the wider community. Baldwin said it was fun to create a pageant where everyone is disabled, to get into the nuance of disability, and to show disabled people being messy, bitchy, sabotaging divas.

Ensemble Cast Includes Actors With Cerebral Palsy And Autism

The ensemble vying for the diamante tiara includes an influencer with cerebral palsy played by Bridie McKim, known for The Heights, and a pushy aunt who is deaf played by Danni Wright. It also features her nibling with autism played by Scarlet Lindsay, and the proprietor of the local vintage fashion boutique played by Ruben Francis, whose Hollywood credits include the Australian TV series Plum.

The cast also includes Crystal Nguyen as Grace Dang, whose late mother Pearl started the pageant. When the pageant future is threatened, Grace is talked into helping by her sister Nikki, played by Kristie Nguy, who is in cahoots with a dodgy local councillor played by comedian Dilruk Jayasinha. Nguyen said growing up in Vietnam made following beauty pageantry a big part of the household.

She said she is fascinated by pageants as an adult and sees parallels between how beauty is marked and assessed in pageantry and how disabled people are viewed in society. Nguyen said she shares the intricacies of her character condition, being a disabled first daughter, and that insecurity. She said she is also an eldest daughter in real life, and if it is not physicalities she can shoulder for the family, she will take on the role of emotional guardian.

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Cast Praises Commitment To Learning From Disabled And Non-disabled Crew

Despite heavier elements centred on the sisters fractured relationship and their grief, Nguyen said there were a lot of laughs on set. Nguyen praised the commitment to learning from both disabled and non-disabled cast and crew. She said it releases the sense of pressure for her as a performer because it is still not the norm in the industry.

She said actors often arrive on a production with defensiveness, expecting to be the only one with that set of experience and to have to educate everyone, but here there was understanding, which was really beautiful. Baldwin said so much of screen history has been abled people being paid for transformative performances, such as Ray, and he questions who gets to profit from our stories.

He said that as soon as the industry takes the blinders off, it will realise it has been overlooking a very talented casting pool for decades. Miss Sultanah is an overdue showcase of the disabled performing arts community. It follows the launch this month on Apple TV of Being Heumann, a film about US advocate Judy Heumann, featuring the largest cast of actors with disabilities in the history of Hollywood.

Bridget McManus is a television writer and critic for Green Guide. She was deputy editor of Green Guide from 2006 to 2010 and now also writes features and interviews for Life & Style in The Saturday Age and M magazine in The Sunday Age.