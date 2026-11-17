A personal essay explores the seasonal dilemma of when to pack away puffer jackets, touching on weather variability, fashion trends, ethical sourcing, and hygiene concerns.

Is it too soon to pack away the puffer jacket for the year? It is one of the season's big quandaries, up there with swapping out flannelette sheets and the winter doona, closing gas heating ducts and opening evaporative cooling vents.

The forecast for the next week in Melbourne is four seasons in one day, which is situation normal. Sydney has its own wet and dry challenges, and in November last year Sydney saw its own weather quirks. No wonder visitors head to Reddit to crowdsource whether to jam a puffer into their 7-kilogram cabin bag. It is hard enough for those of us living here full-time.

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One of my favourite comedians, Hunter Smith, has a running commentary on the weather from his inner suburban Melbourne balcony, based on how many puffer jacket clad people stroll by. A few weeks back, just as the spring sun started poking through, he offered sage advice to his Instagram followers contemplating a swap from winter woollies to something a bit summery. I wouldn't vac pack the Macpac, just yet, he warned as Melbourne's temperature plummeted after a few nice days.

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That is shorthand for don't vacuum pack the Macpac jacket, often necessary for those of us in little inner suburban homes with no storage. It was welcome advice. My puffers are in my wardrobe transit lounge, on bedroom chair limbo. Around about now, as I brace for busy pre-Christmas catch-ups and wrap ups, I make time to send winter coats off to the dry cleaner, pack away layers and dig out summer clothes to see what fits.

Just days ago I headed out with a warm top and a coat for a 10am appointment. Two hours later, I was sweltering, peeling off layers. Many fans of the puffer have embraced wearing it directly over athletic wear, like in the combo by Aje Athletica. My sleeveless puffer vest, which I feel sure aged me by 10 years when I opted for function over form, is on high rotation during this topsy-turvy season.

Ethical Concerns And Responsible Down Standards

Plus it hides a multitude of sins, from toothpaste stains to coffee dribbles, when I slip out for a quick errand. I grew up in Ballarat and know all about cold weather. I was a very late adopter of the puffer jacket, preferring a well-tailored classic wool or wool blend jacket that would take me from the office to the sidelines of the kids' sport and school drop-off and pick-up.

I didn't get the appeal of walking around draped in a doona. And don't get me started on the longline jackets. Who even needs to be adding all that bulk? We are a nation obsessed with puffer jackets, but are they sustainable?

I also had ethical questions on down filling with some allegedly sourced by plucking live birds, according to animal welfare group Four Paws. I did some research and was slightly relieved to find that some brands have since signed up for what is called the Responsible Down Standard to support responsible sourcing, though some fashion labels are silent. There also are options other than down, thankfully.

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But my personal reservations about joining the puffer jacket parade changed when the kids started playing hockey late into icy winter Friday nights and early on Saturday mornings. My first was a granite grey North Face jacket on clearance. It was a game changer. Sure, I looked like the Michelin woman, but I was so cosy.

Black Puffer Jacket Obsession In Melbourne

I have added a black jacket to the fold. It was not intentional. It was round 23 at the MCG and Richmond was being thrashed by St Kilda. I had to go to the loo and went the long way around, ending up in a footy merchandise store.

Longer line jackets with a discreet Tigers wording on the front were selling cheap. I am not a big one for footy clothing other than a scarf and maybe a beanie, but if I am going to endure this unrelenting rebuild of my team, I must be warm. Nowhere does this city's black puffer jacket obsession become more apparent than in a queue for coffee, expensive croissants, gourmet sangas and on public transport.

Many workers appear to have swapped to a uniform of casual work attire and puffer jackets. I have increasingly seen puffer jackets curiously paired with shorts and thongs and they are a firm fave of the hot yoga followers over the top of athletic wear. It is in confined spaces that you realise that, just like bedding, your puffer needs to be aired and laundered.

I have lost count of the times someone overheated in a puffer has sidled up to me, stinking like a polecat.