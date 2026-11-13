Sagrada Familia completed as world's tallest church at 172.5 metres

La Sagrada Familia has been officially completed after more than 140 years, becoming the world's tallest church at 172.5 metres, as Barcelona marks the 100th anniversary of Antoni Gaudi's death.

La Sagrada Familia has been officially completed after more than 140 years of construction, becoming the tallest church in the world at 172.5 metres. A 100-tonne cross was erected atop the Tower of Jesus Christ, the basilica's soaring central spire.

The basilica's unfinished nature had been part of its DNA for generations, as vital to its identity in the public eye as any spires or naves. For more than 140 years, Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi's masterpiece was a work in progress, a timeline that is testament to the sheer scale of the idea and the expense of bringing it to life.

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For regular visitors to Barcelona this structure became a marker of time, its outline subtly altered every time you were in the city, an extra tower here, another facade there. Works will continue well into the 2030s, including refinement of the Glory Facade, which will become the main entrance, ornamental tinkering on other exteriors and detailed interior work. But officially, the world's most famous unfinished masterpiece no longer qualifies for that title.

Visiting Barcelona at its Best

It is an exciting time for potential visitors to the Catalan capital, particularly those who have been before and have witnessed La Sagrada Familia in its various states of construction. Now, as Barcelona marks the 100th anniversary of Antoni Gaudi's death, you get to see the basilica in all its glory. Now, you get to see Barcelona, too, at its best.

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Although the city has been through its share of problems in the recent past, from unrest caused by overtourism to a campaign for Catalan independence, Barcelona is still undeniably one of the world's great destinations, and there are so many reasons to revisit. This is truly one of the world's most spectacular buildings, one of its most beautiful and inspiring.

Though Gaudi's masterpiece is stunning from the outside, with its intricately decorated facades and 14 spires, on the inside it is perhaps even more impressive. La Sagrada Familia's soaring, 75-metre-high ceiling appears like the canopy of a Technicolor forest. The basilica's columns branch out into what looks like concrete foliage, and stained-glass windows cast multi-hued light into every niche. Even with the large crowds, which are inevitable, a visit to La Sagrada Familia is a moving, spiritual experience.

To see it finished is a wonder. Book tickets in advance and book them for as early in the morning as you can manage, to get in before the bulk of the visitors and enjoy the building at its most peaceful. Later, stroll around the perimeter and view the various facades and towers. Plenty of other architectural works by Antoni Gaudi have been finished for some time, and are easy to access.

The most famous is probably Park Guell, a 17-hectare complex of public parks and gardens on the slopes of Turo del Carmel hill on the north-west edge of the city. This UNESCO heritage-listed site is more than 100 years old, and features numerous structures built in Gaudi's signature style, a blend of geometric shapes and those reflecting organic forms. Casa Vicens is Gaudi's first major housing project. All are impressive from the outside and free to view from the street.

Barcelona Superblocks Improve City

As Barcelona has grown and strained at its boundaries, local authorities tinker with ways to improve the city. Superblocks are perhaps the most interesting and enjoyable. This is the idea of sectioning off three-by-three squares of city blocks and transforming street spaces into public amenities. Cars are pushed to perimeter roads and inside the superblocks streets are reclaimed as recreational spaces with space for pedestrians, cyclists and residents to relax in a vehicle-free zone.

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Not all locals are happy with superblocks, known in Catalan as superilles, but as a visitor, these spaces allow you to mix with residents in a leisurely environment away from the touristy crush of the likes of the Gothic Quarter. Find superblocks in Sant Antoni and L'Eixample in central Barcelona, and beachside Poblenou to the north. There is an exciting, ultra-modern dining scene in Barcelona.

Traditional Tapas and Dining Culture

First though, let's talk about traditional restaurants and the dining culture that has developed over hundreds of years, and which remains strong today. Begin with tapas, a style of eating so well-known around the world. Bar La Plata has been around since 1945, serving the same four dishes, though the small plates of fried anchovies are most popular.

If you love food, and you find experimentation and innovation thrilling, you are going to be overjoyed by the modern dining scene in the Catalan capital, which is filled with chefs doing interesting things. Barcelona is home to Disfrutar, awarded three Michelin stars and a previous No.1 on the World's 50 Best list. But you don't have to spend so much to experience this scene: try Berbena, where the menu is good value for money.

Global Cuisines and Shopping Options

Barcelona is also an excellent place to sample the cuisines of the world. There is a thriving Mexican scene here, with Xuba Tacos among the highlights, high-quality Japanese at Shoronpo, not to mention Italian, North African and more. There is a vibrant, ever-changing dining scene, concentrated in neighbourhoods such as L'Eixample, Passeig de Gracia and Sant Antoni. Come for the big brands, if that is what you like: Mango, Zara, H&M and El Corte Ingles.

They are all here, with major outlets on busy streets. But they are everywhere else as well. If you want to do some shopping in Barcelona, check out the new wave of boutiques and galleries that sell unique pieces you won't find anywhere else. Begin your search in El Born, where narrow streets are lined with boutiques selling the wares of local designers.

Gracia to the north is also excellent for indie fashion, with plenty of local designers represented at own-brand shops. L'Eixample, meanwhile, has a host of small galleries featuring the works of Catalan artists.