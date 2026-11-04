Ciaron Maher wins Melbourne Cup with Point Of Law, first trainer to prepare trifecta

Ciaron Maher became the first trainer to prepare a Melbourne Cup trifecta when Point Of Law won on Tuesday, with Zahraan and Juja Kibo filling the placings. Maher is now considering overseas options for the northern hemisphere three-year-old.

Ciaron Maher has become the first trainer to prepare a Melbourne Cup trifecta after Point Of Law won the race on Tuesday, with Zahraan and Juja Kibo filling the placings.

Point Of Law Overseas Prospects

The victory has opened the door to overseas targets for the northern hemisphere three-year-old. Maher said the Melbourne Cup winner could represent his stable overseas against the world's best once he matures. After a night of celebrations, Maher was not ruling anything in or out for Point Of Law, who exploded at the end of the two miles with a sensational turn of foot to run the quickest final 200 metres of Tuesday's meeting.

Also read Ciaron Maher Wins Melbourne Cup with Point Of Law, Bought from King Charles III

The trainer said the horse's connections would map out a sensible plan for Point Of Law, but right now anything was on the cards. Maher raised the prospect of Point Of Law backing up for next year's Melbourne Cup, racing in a big Japanese race given his bloodlines include legendary Japanese stayer Deep Impact, or taking him to Dubai as options connections would discuss over drinks when the time was right.

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I always thought, if I had a horse good enough, the Gold Cup, Britain's premier staying race run at Royal Ascot in June, would be a nice race to have a horse run in, Maher said. But whether he is up for that this year or next year or whether at all, he certainly has a few of the necessary ingredients. But we are mindful that he is still raw and has a bit of furnishing left, Maher said.

Despite having achieved almost everything there is to achieve in Australian racing, including winning the 2022 Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip, Maher shows about as much signs of slowing down as any of his stayers. He said his passion remained alive because he loved the sport and the animals. I love it. I am a very competitive person naturally, and I love the passion and the culture of the team, and building a team of horses.

Ciaron Maher Data Driven Approach

Getting them to compete on a day like that is a very rewarding feeling, Maher said. And that euphoria of winning. His stable, which had a record seven runners in the Cup, along with Sydney's Chris Waller, has led the way with their investment in sport science, horse welfare and data-driven decision-making. Maher said his horses were strategically prepared and placed, taking into account all the information available.

That is the way of any business in this day and age. Everyone uses data and systems to find better efficiencies, Maher said. I always look at the way humans are trained, like footy players, compared to the way they were trained 10 years ago. The change is huge compared to the way they used to train, and I think horse racing is no different.

The only difference is obviously a horse cannot talk. I am always interested in the why and the how and the science of it all both in the business and also in the horse whether it is nutrition, aerobic or anaerobic, Maher said. That work continues for the remaining two days of the carnival.

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Upcoming Melbourne Racing Entries

Maher teams up with Ethan Brown in the VRC Oaks on the tough stayer Ice Lady and then runs The Everest winner Tempted up the straight in the VRC Champions Sprint. He will also saddle up Another Wil in the mile and front-running Cox Plate starters Land Legend and Light Infantry Man in the Champion Stakes. Maher said Ice Lady was a super chance in the Oaks after a less-than-ideal run in the Wakeful Stakes when she finished third.

We went a bit solid so backing up when you go a strong tempo is not ideal, but the horse has had a great prep and I think she will run the trip, Maher said. He described Tempted as exceptional now that she has matured into a fully furnished mare. Wednesday was about Point Of Law as he picked at grass loaded into the Melbourne Cup for the cameras. He seems pretty good.

He knows he has had a run, Maher said. So do the connections after a long night. But Maher provided a motivational line to urge them to push and draw on their own stamina. When you stop, it is over, he said.

Point Of Law pokes at the Melbourne Cup which is valued at $1million.