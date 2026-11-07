Khawaja says sandpaper was used in Port Elizabeth before Cape Town scandal

Usman Khawaja's memoir Sabr reveals sandpaper was first used in the Port Elizabeth Test before the 2018 Cape Town scandal. He says the whole team knew and calls for collective responsibility.

Usman Khawaja has revealed that sandpaper was first discussed and used by the Australian team during the Test in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, before the infamous Cape Town scandal of 2018.

His memoir Sabr is published by Penguin Random House and available from November 10. Khawaja wrote contemporaneous notes in the team's Sandton hotel in Johannesburg after sandpapergate at Newlands. With the knowledge and backing of his wife-to-be Rachel, he paid careful attention to the chronology of events on the tour.

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Contradicting Official Investigation Findings

That chronology contrasted with an official investigation that concluded only David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft had prior knowledge of the plot to use sandpaper on the ball in Cape Town. Cricket Australia banned Warner and Smith for 12 months. Bancroft received nine months. Skipper Smith was told he would not be able to captain Australia again for at least two years.

Warner was told he would never be permitted to lead Australia. Khawaja puts his central point simply: It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us.

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Other players have publicly denied knowing what was happening at Newlands. In 2021, bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon released a statement denying any knowledge of a foreign substance being taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball. Khawaja switches the Rubicon moment from Cape Town to the second day of the previous match in Port Elizabeth.

Ball Manipulation Discussed in Port Elizabeth

Open, lighthearted discussions were held in the dressing room at St George's Park about how to rough up the ball, culminating in the discovery of sandpaper as an effective agent. At that point Smith essentially threw his hands in the air and said he did not want to know. At a break in play, Bancroft volunteered to use sandpaper in South Africa's first innings in Gqeberha.

The ball swung lavishly during that period, a subject of discussion by players on the field. At Newlands, in a segmented dressing room, Khawaja sat next to Bancroft and saw who spoke to him and what about during the game. It was an exchange with a member of the coaching staff that helped set off the events about to unfold in front of the world.

Later, after the use of sandpaper was exposed, Khawaja tried to convince Smith not to rush into a post-play press conference with Bancroft that would worsen the scandal. Khawaja also confirms he spoke passionately in the dressing room after the game for the team to take collective responsibility rather than scapegoating Warner, Smith and Bancroft. He still holds that view today, and it is a major reason he has chosen to come forward.

Khawaja Explains Memoir Motivation

In an ideal world, I do not want to do this, Khawaja says. I do not want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth. The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now. Maybe I thought Davey would have exposed it, or someone else would have talked about it more.

I just did not think it was going to come down to this. But the longer it has gone on for, and right from the very start, I have been on the train of collectively taking it. Even in the change rooms when I was talking to them after the game. I said, Take this as a team.

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We did this as a team. We knew what was going on, and we have to take it as a team, and so I was always of that stance. I have seen Davey over the last eight years just get nailed bad over and over again, and it has taken a big man not to say anything and just to stay quiet, he says. And he has just copped it and he has copped it and he has copped it.

And then Bangers in the same note, particularly, he played a little bit of Test cricket after that, but then never came back in, even though he has been scoring a lot of runs. He has been a terrific cricketer for a long time, but I know it is something that hangs over his head. Even Steve Smith. Steve is lucky, the greatest batsman of my generation.

He came back from that, and he has come back as good as he ever was in that first Ashes series, and it is kind of been forgotten for him in some respects. But I know he has never ever forgotten that year and how it all panned out. But I am not doing this for any other reason than I think it is the right thing to do.

I have always felt like there is more to life than just cricket, and these guys, in some respect, deserve that justice. And it just does not feel like anyone is going to give it to them. None of those three want to be the first to say anything. And rightly so, it will just be hearsay and their word if they do.

Examining Team Context and Culture

They needed someone else to say something. Context, as Khawaja often says, is vital. In the book he chronicles numerous instances of ball management in cricket prior to the South African tour, and the ways in which the team's general behaviour was going downhill due to the win-at-all-costs mentality pushed by coaching staff and Cricket Australia after the loss of five consecutive Test matches to Sri Lanka and South Africa in 2016.

He also captures the febrile environment of the 2018 series, where Australia won well in Durban then saw themselves gradually run down by the Proteas. The South Africans were by far better than us at working on the ball, doing what they needed to be reversing it, Khawaja says. We were trying to keep up with them.

They were so good, and I discuss in a little bit of detail about what I Khawaja also alerted Cummins and the Cricket Australia boss to the new book's sandpaper contents.