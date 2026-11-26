General Pants Co. has collapsed after swinging from profitability to losses of tens of millions, as founder Tom Tsipris says he feels sad about the demise of the youth fashion chain he started more than 50 years ago.

General Pants Co. has collapsed after swinging from profitability to losses of tens of millions and axing hundreds of staff. The youth fashion chain that once defined Australian denim and streetwear bore little resemblance to the store its founders built when it collapsed last week.

Tom Tsipris, who founded the chain more than 50 years ago with his wife Bronwyn, said he felt sad about the demise. It was our baby when we started it from scratch, Tsipris told this masthead. Tsipris does not talk to the media much. He is reluctant to go into what went wrong since he sold the business more than three decades ago.

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The retailer was once Australia's most trend-setting denim and streetwear store. Before General Pants became a national chain with more than 60 locations at its peak, it was a corner on the second floor of Tsipris father's army surplus store. Modern Disposals sold uniforms, boots, blankets and knives on Sydney's George Street. It was there that Tsipris, then about 20 years old, met his wife and co-founder Bronwyn.

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Founding the General Pants Retail Empire

She had moved from Adelaide to run the little fashion area. They were one of the first to sell Levi's, Lee jeans and other denim. They later introduced Australian surfwear labels Billabong and Quiksilver. When a store across the road became vacant, Tsipris thought it was time to have a crack.

We were young, and we had a feel about what was happening out there in the marketplace, he said. We didn't have a business plan or anything like that. And it was never our intention to have more than one store. Success found them.

The pair opened a second store in Chatswood, and then a third in Hurstville. New stores were predominantly self-funded, said Tsipris. We only did it when we had the right staff in place, and the right experience. Australia had a population of just over 13 million when the first General Pants store opened.

Record stores were booming, and video games had yet to take hold. It would be another decade before the advent of the internet. Retailers were the curators of trends. It wasn't simply about selling denim and jeans, they were the cultural zeitgeist, said consultancy firm Retail Doctor Group chief Brian Walker.

Defining Australian Youth Culture Trends

General Pants was really the place that was defining, as a retailer, Australian youth culture. And Australia was at the end of the world. By stocking international denim labels and giving space to emerging Australian brands, General Pants blended music, art and street culture. Its flagship Sydney and Melbourne stores became hangout spaces with live DJs, barber shops and tattoo studios, and were notorious for throwing raucous Christmas parties.

It nurtured careers in the industry. P.E Nation founder Pip Edwards was a former designer at General Pants, which served as a launchpad for the likes of One Teaspoon, Rolla's Jeans, Neuw Denim and more. At one point, General Pants was Ksubi's biggest national account, said fashion strategist Elizabeth Formosa. They were an authority in the denim space, Formosa said.

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General Pants was the go-to store for denim between the 1980s and the 2000s. They understood their customer, had a strong identity and a very distinct point of view, Formosa said. There was a real sense of discovery when you walked into a General Pants store, and customers trusted their edit. But the General Pants business, when it collapsed last week, bore little resemblance to the one Tsipris founded.

Smorgon Family Acquisition of Chain

Through a connection from his accountant, whose brother was Phil Staub, Tsipris was introduced to the Smorgon family who bought the chain in 1995. Tsipris wasn't interested in selling at first. He had resisted expanding the Sydney-based business interstate because he liked being able to visit each of the stores in one day. By then, the husband-wife duo had purchased the Surf Dive 'n Ski retailer, which they ran as a separate business.

It was also acquired by the Smorgon family in 2005. It was very difficult. It was very emotional for us, the now 76-year-old said of selling General Pants. Staub became executive chairman at General Pants and grew it to more than 60 stores before it was acquired by Alquemie Group in 2022 for $60 million.

Before that, Mosaic Brands collapsed in October 2024 with debts of $249 million. General Pants swung from profitability to losses of tens of millions, axed hundreds of staff, and faced cash injections and write-downs as it struggled to stay afloat, according to reporting inside the youth retailer's fight for survival. We both spent a lot of time in the stores, and we built up a pretty good relationship with all our staff. They were more like a family, said Tsipris.

They still keep in touch with us. We get photographs of little babies they've just had, added Bronwyn. General Pants is still there, it's still standing, and hopefully it'll still go on, she said. We'll see what happens with it, said Tsipris.