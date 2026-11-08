Author Margot Saville Falls for AI Scam Impersonating ABC Host Sally Sara

SMH deputy opinion editor Margot Saville thought ABC broadcaster Sally Sara wanted to interview her about her first book, but the emails were an AI-powered scam. She warns other authors after reading about a wave of similar frauds.

Author and SMH deputy opinion editor Margot Saville has revealed she was targeted by an artificial intelligence scam in which fraudsters impersonated ABC broadcaster Sally Sara to trick her into believing her first book would be featured in an oral history project.

Saville, who has written four books, two under her own name and two as a ghostwriter, described the initial email as the email of my dreams. It landed in her inbox a few months ago and appeared to come from someone at the ABC, saying Sally Sara wanted to interview her about her first book.

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Margot Saville Targeted By Ai Scam

Saville has listened to Radio National Breakfast every morning for years and regards the calm, measured tones of Sara as an essential beginning to her day. She does not live with her partner during the week because he lives out of Sydney, and she joked that she is in a parasocial relationship with Sara because they spend so much time together. Overwhelmed with excitement, Saville wrote back saying she would be delighted to contribute.

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Sally's assistant then wrote again asking for more details. Saville sat down one weekend and poured her heart out onto the page, sharing her inspiration, research techniques and creative process. She noted that writing books in Australia rarely brings profit unless you are a fantasy author, and that being alone in a small room with nothing but a computer and your own thoughts can temporarily send you mad.

She wrote her last book, The Teal Revolution, over winter while wearing an unwashed Uniqlo fleece and tracksuit pants. One morning, as she slouched out for coffee, local church ladies mistook her for a homeless person and offered her free bread. Soon the assistant emailed again with more specific questions. Saville, who works with AI writing in her day job, was surprised to see slabs of AI text in the emails.

Ai Text Raises Suspicion

She wondered whether the ABC was so cash-strapped that staff were using AI to write missives. Undeterred, she wrote back explaining her method and creative process in great detail. Saville later opened the Times app and read a story warning that authors are facing a wave of scams in which fraudsters use artificial intelligence to impersonate agents, publishers and marketers.

Ian Gardiner, 76, who writes military history books, received an email from someone purporting to be from the Silent Book Club. Gardiner said that an author has an ego and that a well-researched review brimming with praise saying your book deserves a wider audience grabs your attention. He said you have to be pretty hard-skinned not to think that is a nice idea.

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Victoria Strauss, an author who co-founded the Writer Beware website to expose scams, said it is the same dream the scammers are exploiting. She said it plays on and manipulates the emotions, which is how scammers always get victims. Saville said her stomach lurched as she realised she had not been talking to Sally at all. She had been communicating with a scammer.

Other Authors Warned Of Scams

The events have caused her a few sleepless nights. Despite evidence to the contrary, she considers herself a rational person who listens to both sides of an argument, weighs the evidence and makes a judgment based on facts. She now knows that is a delusion and that she is a victim-in-waiting. She said it was dumb luck that she has never been in a romance scam, only because she has never been on a dating app.

She met her partner in real life at a film festival, where they both pretended to like Polish movies to appear more attractive. But in a parallel universe where she was single and there were dating sites for ageing, small-minded women with attachment issues, she said she would be a sitting duck.

The worst part of the experience, apart from the extreme mortification, is that some tiny part of her lizard brain still thinks someone wants to talk to her about her book. She invited members of a very niche book club who wish to discuss a book about an election that took place almost 20 years ago to contact her. She added that she would bring copies of the book and money, asking how much they would like her to transfer.