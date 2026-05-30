Italian Authorities Cancel Kanye West Concert Amid Safety and Antisemitism Concerns

A planned concert by Kanye West in Reggio Emilia, Italy, has been banned by local authorities following concerns from the Jewish community over his past antisemitic remarks and potential public order risks.

Italian authorities have cancelled a concert by the rapper Kanye West , who now goes by Ye, scheduled for July 18 at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, citing public order and safety concerns .

The decision came after the local Jewish community expressed worries over West's history of antisemitic remarks. The prefect of Reggio Emilia, Salvatore Angieri, also prohibited a performance by Travis Scott at the same venue the following day, as the two events were planned consecutively. The RCF Arena can hold up to 103,000 spectators, and officials feared that the large crowds and potential counter-demonstrations could lead to unrest.

This cancellation follows a pattern of disrupted appearances for West, who has faced widespread backlash for his inflammatory statements. In April, his show in Marseille, France, was postponed after he was denied a UK visa, leading to the cancellation of his headline set at London's Wireless festival. West has a history of antisemitic behavior, including releasing a song titled 'Heil Hitler' in 2025 and advertising a swastika T-shirt on his website.

He has also made controversial remarks, such as describing slavery as 'a choice.

' In January, West took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize, stating that his bipolar disorder caused a manic episode that led to his destructive actions. After the Wireless cancellation, he offered to meet with the Jewish community in London 'to listen.

' The Italian government's statement emphasized that the prohibition was based on assessments of public order and safety, taking into account the cancellation of West's previous concerts in other countries and the real risk of counter-demonstrations. The statement read: 'The meeting was dedicated to examining the public order and safety issues associated with the American artist's concert and the Travis Scott event. ...

The overall assessment also took into account the cancellation of previous concerts by the American rapper in other countries and the real risk of counter-demonstrations.

' Despite these setbacks, West continues to have a successful music career, with three number one singles and three number one albums in the UK. He is known for hits like 'Black Skinhead,' 'Gold Digger,' and 'Stronger.

' He is scheduled to perform at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Turkey and at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, in June. Travis Scott, who also had his concert cancelled, has five UK top 10 singles and a number one album with 'Utopia.

' The cancellations highlight the ongoing controversy surrounding West and the challenges of hosting large-scale events involving artists with controversial pasts. The decision in Reggio Emilia underscores the delicate balance between artistic expression and public safety, especially when past rhetoric has sparked community concerns. Local authorities are increasingly wary of potential protests and security risks, leading to stricter scrutiny of such events. The Jewish community's apprehensions were a key factor, reflecting a broader societal sensitivity to antisemitism.

As West continues his international tour, it remains to be seen how other countries will handle his performances. The Italian government's proactive stance sets a precedent for other nations considering similar actions. The entertainment industry watches closely, as the intersection of music, politics, and social responsibility becomes ever more complex





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