Italian chef refused pineapple on pizza loses unfair dismissal case over late filing

An Italian chef who refused to put pineapple on pizza lost his unfair dismissal bid after the Fair Work Commission found his application was filed 28 days late with no exceptional circumstances.

An Italian chef who refused to put pineapple on pizza has failed to regain his job after waiting too long to file an unfair dismissal application in the country.

Davide Tamburella, a resident on a visa, began working as a chef at the now-closed La Costa in Queenslands Fortitude Valley in January 2023. According to the Fair Work Commission, Tamburella was injured in the workplace in April 2026 when he struck a metal handrail, fracturing the fourth and fifth metacarpals of his right hand. He was sacked on 20 May 2026, a fortnight after being hauled before owner Elliot Ingram to address performance concerns.

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Chef Refused Pineapple on Pizza

Among those concerns was Tamburellas refusal to put pineapple on pizza. He said he refused because as an Italian, putting pineapple on a pizza is an insult to his culture, and that a direction from his boss did not need to be followed when it was offensive to his culture.

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He acknowledged it was the third time in four years he had refused this direction, and asked Ingram to check how important it is for Italians not to put pineapple on a pizza. Ingram said a large function was spending more than 15000 dollars when the paying customer asked for ham and pineapple pizza. He said that while the tropical topping was not his own first choice, 17 years in hospitality had taught him to pick your battles.

He noted the restaurant had previously offered ham and pineapple pizza on the kids menu. The employer also cited inappropriate language, escalation of the situation during service, failure to manage the situation in accordance with previously discussed expectations and processes, and a recent incident where he acknowledged refusing to follow a management direction about a customer request. Previous concerns included communication style, interactions with staff, conduct during service, leadership behaviour, professionalism, emotional regulation during service and compliance with workplace direction.

Tamburella argued the dismissal was partly motivated by his workplace injury and a claim. The employer said there had been a documented disciplinary process arising from workplace conduct concerns that predated the injury. Tamburella needed to file his unfair dismissal application within 21 days of being dismissed, but lodged it 28 days late.

Delayed Dismissal Application

He said he contacted his migration lawyer immediately after his dismissal, who advised him not to wake the sleeping dog and to wait, focus on his recovery and avoid action that could cause the employer to withdraw the subclass 186 nomination needed for his visa. He included a doctors letter noting ongoing symptoms from the injury and that continued medical attention may have contributed to the delay.

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He also included a counsellors letter showing he reported stress, heightened anxiety and disturbed sleep following the injury. He said he was under substantial stress about his employment, visa status and livelihood, and had difficulty focusing, reading, retaining and organising information. He told the commission he decided to wait a little longer to collect all the data he needed because otherwise he would be presenting something already late and not completed.

Commissioner Jennifer Hunt said it was very important to get an application in on time and that applicants can always ask for leave to add material. She accepted Tamburella was suffering pain, brain fog and was taking strong prescribed drugs, but said he had capacity to engage with his first and then second migration lawyer, use his mobile phone, provide instructions to his fiancee and enjoy two weekends away to relax.

Commissioner Dismisses Case

Hunt said Tamburella only considered bringing an application when he was advised the nomination had to be withdrawn because Home Affairs knew he was no longer employed. She said he was in essence hedging his bets. She found no exceptional circumstances to warrant an extension and dismissed the case. Hunt said she did not consider the circumstances to be out of the ordinary course, unusual, special or uncommon.

She noted the reasons for dismissal appeared strong and that Tamburellas frustration and behaviour on numerous occasions led her to conclude his prospects of success were not great. Tamburella is now employed at another Italian restaurant, where pineapple does not appear on the menu.