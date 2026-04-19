Italy's Controversial Plan to Pay Lawyers for Immigrant Repatriation Sparks Outrage

The Italian government's proposed bonus system for lawyers encouraging immigrant clients to voluntarily return home has been met with widespread criticism, with opponents decrying it as a "wild west-style bounty" that undermines legal ethics and human rights. The measure, part of a new security bill, also restricts access to legal aid for deportation appeals, further alarming legal bodies and opposition parties.

Italy 's far-right government has introduced a controversial bonus system designed to incentivize lawyers to encourage their immigrant clients to return to their home countries. This measure, part of a new security bill currently undergoing final approval in the lower house of parliament, has drawn sharp criticism and has been likened by opponents to a wild west bounty system.

The bill, which has already passed the upper house following heated debate, allocates €246,000 for this fiscal year, with funding projected to nearly double in 2027 and 2028. Lawyers who successfully facilitate voluntary repatriation for their foreign clients will be eligible for a bonus, contingent upon the client's confirmed return. While the exact bonus amount is not specified, Italian media reports suggest it could be around €615.

This initiative is coupled with another provision within the security bill that restricts access to state-funded legal aid for individuals challenging deportation orders. The Italian national bar council has expressed strong disapproval, stating they were not consulted on the measure and are urging parliament to withdraw it. The UCPI, representing criminal lawyers, has declared the bonus system incompatible with the Italian constitution, arguing that legal professionals should not be paid to achieve state-mandated outcomes.

Instead, they contend that lawyers must be free to assist their clients with complete autonomy and independence, acting solely in the best interests of those they represent, not as instruments of government policy. The opposition parties have voiced their outrage. Riccardo Magi, leader of the More Europe party, denounced the bonus as a bounty that undermines fundamental rights, suggesting it financially incentivizes legal practitioners to act against the interests of their foreign clients.

Debora Serracchiani of the Democratic party described the bonus, in conjunction with the removal of legal aid for deportation appeals, as a disgraceful regulation that erodes the dignity of legal professionals and serves only to repress and curtail rights. Valentina D'Orso of the Five Star Movement accused the government of attempting to exploit lawyers, transforming them into tools for implementing its immigration agenda.

This move represents the latest effort by Giorgia Meloni's ruling coalition to tighten controls on irregular immigration, a strategy that has seen increased focus following a recent referendum defeat. The proposed bonus is seen by critics as a cynical attempt to outsource the government's immigration policy enforcement to the legal profession, creating a conflict of interest and potentially compromising the impartial administration of justice.

The financial incentive raises ethical concerns about the integrity of legal representation when the state offers a reward for a specific outcome. It suggests a move away from principles of due process and towards a system where the state actively seeks to expedite the departure of immigrants through financial inducements to their legal counsel.

This approach could disproportionately affect vulnerable individuals seeking legal recourse, as lawyers might feel pressured to advise clients towards repatriation to secure their bonus, even if other legal avenues might be more beneficial. The lack of transparency regarding the bonus amount and the criteria for its disbursement further fuels concerns about potential abuses and the fairness of the system.

Furthermore, the simultaneous removal of legal aid for deportation appeals exacerbates the challenges faced by immigrants, potentially leaving them without adequate legal support to contest potentially unjust removals. This combination of measures appears designed to streamline the deportation process at the expense of the rights and protections afforded to non-citizens.

The government's rationale behind this policy likely stems from a desire to demonstrate a tough stance on immigration and to reduce the number of undocumented individuals within Italy. However, the methods employed are being widely condemned as ethically questionable and potentially unconstitutional, setting a concerning precedent for the intersection of legal practice and immigration policy.





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