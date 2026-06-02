Ivan Cleary Downplays Origin Debate as Nathan Prepares for Tigers Clash; Storm Eye Finals Charge

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary dismisses talk about his son Nathan's State of Origin performance, focusing instead on the team's upcoming match against Wests Tigers with big names returning. Meanwhile, Liam Martin's Origin recall prospects and Melbourne Storm's late-season push for finals are also discussed.

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has downplayed the ongoing discussion regarding his son Nathan Cleary 's performance in State of Origin, as the star halfback prepares to rejoin his club alongside teammates Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o for their upcoming clash against the Wests Tigers .

Nathan Cleary, a four-time premiership winner and two-time Clive Churchill Medalist with Penrith, has long been considered to have the Origin arena as the final test of his greatness. Although his exceptional NRL form has not always translated to representative football, he recently delivered a standout performance in the series opener, scoring a try, producing a crucial 40/20, and setting up two tries through his kicking game-including the decisive conversion in the final minutes to secure a 22-20 victory for New South Wales.

His father, Ivan, expressed pride in Nathan's dedication and effort, noting that even legends like Wally Lewis faced scrutiny. Ivan emphasized that he is simply pleased his son is selected and gives his all each week. Nathan Cleary missed Penrith's recent match against the Warriors but is set to return, with several of his Blues teammates also back after being rested during the Origin period.

Among them is second-rower Liam Martin, who made his first appearance since round 6 following a knee injury. Martin played a modest initial stint before moving to the middle position where he had a greater impact. When questioned about Martin's potential selection for Origin II, Ivan Cleary refrained from committing, acknowledging Martin's experience but noting the difficulty of judging based on a single return game.

He added that Martin, who has been frustrated by stop-start interruptions this season, will only improve with more game time. The Panthers are coming off a dramatic and intensity-filled win over the Warriors, a match widely praised as a contender for game of the year. Their focus now shifts to the Wests Tigers, a team that has shown marked improvement under coach Ivan Cleary's former mentorship, particularly with the return of key players like Api Koroisau and Jahream Bula.

Nathan Cleary described the Tigers as a high-energy, well-connected side that becomes a real handful when in form, anticipating a competitive contest. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Storm, despite a challenging season marked by injuries, new rule adaptations, and a record seven-game losing streak-including a heavy 50-10 defeat to Penrith-are mounting a late surge toward the finals.

Veteran prop Josh King expressed unwavering belief in the team, pointing out that no one has written them off and that the ladder remains tightly contested, especially with many teams having enjoyed multiple byes while Storm have yet to have one. With key players like Cameron Munster regaining top form and local talent Sua Fa'alogo emerging as an attacking weapon, Storm are determined to re-establish the dominant style that defined them over the past two decades, hoping to secure a top-eight spot before their first upcoming bye





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NRL Penrith Panthers Nathan Cleary State Of Origin Ivan Cleary Wests Tigers Melbourne Storm Liam Martin Isaah Yeo Brian To'o Josh King Cameron Munster

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