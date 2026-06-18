Ivory Coast Forward Elye Wahi Cleared for Travel to Canada for World Cup Match Against Germany

Ivorian footballer Elye Wahi has obtained the necessary travel authorizations to join the national team in Canada for the World Cup match versus Germany despite being linked to a French investigation into sports corruption.

Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi has received authorization to travel to Canada for this weekend's World Cup clash with Germany , the country's football federation announced.

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) stated that Wahi's administrative situation has evolved favorably and that the necessary authorizations for his entry into Canadian territory have now been obtained. This development comes after earlier uncertainty about his ability to join the team in Canada. A spokesperson for Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) explained that Temporary Resident Permits may be granted in exceptional circumstances to individuals who are inadmissible or do not meet standard entry requirements.

However, without signed consent, the IRCC cannot provide details about any individual application. Wahi had been linked to an investigation into suspected sports corruption. French authorities reported unusual betting patterns around a yellow card Wahi received in a Ligue 1 match while playing for Nice last month.

The Marseille prosecutor's office confirmed that a 23-year-old Ligue 1 player was taken into custody on May 29 as part of an investigation into organized fraud, sports corruption, handling stolen goods, and money laundering. Despite this, the FIF emphasized that it has not been officially notified of any legal or administrative proceedings concerning Wahi.

The federation offered its full support to the player and reaffirmed its confidence in him, stating that he remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team. Earlier, the FIF had indicated that Wahi would remain in the United States because the required administrative authorizations for entry into Canada had not yet been obtained. That situation has now been resolved, allowing him to travel.

Wahi, who previously represented France at the Under-21 level, made his senior international debut for Ivory Coast in March. Ivory Coast began their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in their first Group E match. Germany, their upcoming opponent, enters the match following a 7-1 victory over Curacao. The authorization ensures Wahi's availability for the crucial group stage encounter





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Elye Wahi Ivory Coast World Cup Germany Travel Authorization Sports Corruption Investigation Ligue 1 Nice Ivorian Football Federation Temporary Resident Permit Canada Immigration Marseille Prosecutor Betting Patterns Yellow Card Group E

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