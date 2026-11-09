Izzy Neale Hospitalized After Horror Fall; Racing NSW Postpones Scone Meeting

Racing NSW postpones the Scone meeting to Wednesday after apprentice jockey Izzy Neale suffers critical injuries from a fatal fall at Warren races, sparking industry-wide concern.

Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale is currently fighting for her life after sustaining severe injuries during a catastrophic race fall at the Warren races on Sunday. The tragic incident occurred when Neale's mount, Marnoo, suffered a fatal foreleg injury at the 400 metre mark in the Warren Shire Cotton Cup, resulting in Neale being dislodged and losing consciousness. On-track paramedics immediately organized for Neale to be airlifted to Dubbo Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Warren Fall Triggers Scone Postponement

Racing NSW has officially postponed the Monday Scone meeting to Wednesday as a direct response to the serious nature of the incident involving Neale at Warren. A spokesperson for Racing NSW confirmed that the decision follows the severe race fall that occurred the previous day, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. The organization stated that the thoughts and heartfelt support of Racing NSW and the entire racing community are with Neale, her family, friends, and colleagues during this extremely difficult time. This administrative adjustment aims to allow the racing industry to process the shock and pay respects to the young rider.

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Point of Law Wins Cotton Cup

Despite the tragedy that marred the event, the Warren Shire Cotton Cup proceeded as scheduled, resulting in a victory for Point of Law. The race took place under somber circumstances, with the focus quickly shifting from the sporting competition to the welfare of the rider who fell. While Point of Law stormed home to claim the title, the victory was overshadowed by the widespread shock felt throughout the racing industry regarding the condition of the apprentice jockey. The juxtaposition of the race result with the near-fatal accident highlights the inherent dangers faced by jockeys in professional flat racing.

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Rising Star From Merriwa in Critical State

Neale is a highly regarded figure in the horse racing world, having been born and raised in the Upper Hunter town of Merriwa. Her professional career began in early 2024 when she transitioned from the amateur ranks to the professional saddle, making an immediate impact by winning her first professional race on Scruff's Magic at Condobolin. Her subsequent success continued in July when she rode It's A Tata to victory at Rosehill Gardens, marking her first city winner. The horse was trained by Dubbo mentor Brett Robb, to whom Neale was indentured for her apprenticeship before recently going out on loan to Scone trainer Scott Singleton.

Industry Reaction and Future Steps

The racing community has expressed deep concern following the news, with Neale described as a shining light of the female apprentice ranks. Her talent and radiant personality made her hugely popular among her peers and mentors alike. The extent of her injuries has hit all corners of the tight-knit racing industry hard, prompting a collective moment of reflection on the risks involved in the sport. Racing NSW and local clubs are expected to continue providing support to Neale and her support network as she undergoes medical treatment. The postponement of the Scone meeting serves as a temporary pause for the region, allowing stakeholders to address the emotional aftermath before resuming regular operations on Wednesday.