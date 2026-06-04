Jacinta Allan is facing a major battle to retain her seat at the coming state election as a local pub owner hopes to galvanise the growing anger towards Victoria's Labor government.

Jacinta Allan 's seat of Bendigo East under threat from popular pub owner and Nationals candidate Andrew Lethlean . Jacinta Allan is facing a major battle to retain her seat at the coming state election as a local pub owner hopes to galvanise the growing anger towards Victoria's Labor government.

Ms Allan has held the seat of Bendigo East since 1999, but a collapse in support for the Allan government, and the announcement that local pub owner Andrew Lethlean will contest the seat, has brought the previously safe Labor electorate into play. Mr Lethlean has been operating hospitality businesses in Bendigo for almost as long as Ms Allan has been in parliament.

However, the local pub owner made a political splash in 2025 when he ran as the Nationals candidate for the federal seat of Bendigo and achieved a massive swing of 10.7 per cent - one of the largest swings against a Labor MP in the country. Mr Lethlean is running for parliament again this year - this time, for the seat Ms Allan holds on a margin of 10.8 per cent.

Jacinta Allan is facing a fight to retain her seat of Bendigo East with local pub owner Andrew Lethlean hoping to unseat the Premier. A recent Freshwater Strategy poll showed Labor's primary vote share had fallen to 27 per cent, down from 36.6 per cent at the last election. Speculation the seat may be in play has since been fuelled by footage showing Ms Allan spending her weekend door-knocking more than six months out from the November election.

One Bendigo local who spoke to Sky News Australia said they used to be a Labor supporter, but had decided 'enough is enough'.

'I've seen the change in how they used to treat blue-collar workers as their pride and joy. We're nothing now. All we do is go out and pay more tax to try and cover their mistakes in parliament.

' Anger over management of the state has led to the unusual development of the Labor-affiliated United Firefighters Union launching a major campaign against the Allan government. In Bendigo, local firefighters are understood to have delivered campaign material to 8,000 homes in Ms Allan's electorate.

'Jacinta Allan may have been door-knocking in her electorate on the weekend, but Bendigo firefighters have been engaging with the public for months now,' a firefighter said in a recently released social media video. 'We've been telling them that firefighters have had enough, had enough of being underfunded, had enough of being under-resourced, we've had enough of our trucks broken down and we've had enough of this government neglecting the fire services





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Jacinta Allan Bendigo East Andrew Lethlean Nationals Labor Government State Election

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