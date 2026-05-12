Liberal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has leveled serious criticisms at Aboriginal 'gatekeepers' within the community for not protecting vulnerable children, instead she stated they were complicit in the broken child protection system. The Northern Territory Senator, following up on an emotional speech commemorating the death of her niece, Kumanjayi Little Baby, expressed her concerns about the growing silence in town camps and remote communities, targeted at those seeking to protect children from abuse and harm.

Jacinta Price unloads on Aboriginal 'gatekeepers' for being 'complicit' in broken child protection system | Jacinta Price has followed up a deeply emotional and powerful speech about the death of her niece, Kumanjayi Little Baby, by unloading on Aboriginal 'gatekeepers' for silencing vulnerable people instead of protecting children.

(Liberal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has unloaded on ‘gatekeepers’ within the Aboriginal community for silencing people rather than protecting children. The Northern Territory Senator gave a powerful and deeply emotional speech paying tribute to her niece, Kumanjayi Little Baby, who was allegedly abducted and murdered from the Old Timers town camp in Alice Springs on April 25.

'My niece's life was taken senselessly, selfishly and horrifically, and the hardest truth of all is that for many in my hometown none of this came as a surprise, Senator Price said. ' Senator Price gave a powerful and deeply emotional speech paying tribute to her niece, Kumanjayi Little Baby.





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aboriginal Gatekeepers Child Protection Harm Criticisms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘She should still be here’: Jacinta Nampijinpa Price breaks down in parliament over death of nieceIn an emotional speech, the NT senator used her condolence speech to demand a national reckoning over violence, neglect and abuse in Indigenous communities.

Read more »

Senator Jacinta Price calls for child protection overhaul in Senate after niece's alleged murderJacinta Nampijinpa Price delivered an emotional address after the heartbreaking alleged murder of her five-year-old niece, Kumanjayi Little Baby.

Read more »

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's impassioned speech on Aboriginal children's plight in Northern TerritorySenator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price delivers an impassioned speech in parliament, imploring Australians to wake up to the plight of Aboriginal children in the Northern Territory. She mentions the alleged murder and abduction of her niece Kumanjayi Little Baby and raises concerns about the failures within child protection.

Read more »

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price Demands Action Following Tragic Death of NieceSenator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has delivered an emotional tribute in the Australian Senate for her niece, Kumanjayi Little Baby, calling for an end to the silence surrounding community dysfunction and urging a systemic inquiry into child protection in the Northern Territory.

Read more »