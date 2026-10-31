Jack Bostock Contract Talks Dolphins NRL 2028

Jack Bostock weighs contract options with Dolphins and other NRL clubs after World Cup tries. Explore NRL 2028 free agency updates.

Jack Bostock is set to meet with his management team this week to evaluate his professional future in the National Rugby League. The Australian international winger, currently playing for the Dolphins, is actively negotiating his contract status following a strong performance on the international stage. His current situation involves discussions with multiple clubs, including St George Illawarra and Cronulla, while he has not excluded the possibility of remaining with the Dolphins.

Bostock Drives Up Market Value

Bostock has demonstrated his elite level of play by scoring three tries for Australia during their dominant sixty-six to six victory over the Cook Islands on Saturday night. This impressive display is expected to significantly increase his market value as he enters contract negotiations. The timing of these performances places him in a strong position to demand a higher salary from any club interested in securing his services for the upcoming seasons.

Also read ‘Left him over money’: Paul Gallen slams ‘f***ing idiot’ rival’s trainer walkout claim

His performance has drawn attention from the NRL premiers, suggesting that he could potentially join their ranks if certain conditions are met. The potential acquisition of Bostock is closely tied to the contract outcomes for Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth, who is also a primary target for the Sydney Roosters. This dynamic creates a complex web of player movements that could reshape several squads in the coming year.

Contract Flexibility and World Cup Focus

Despite rumors suggesting an inevitable move to Sydney, Bostock has clarified that his future is not yet determined. He stated that he recently spoke with the Dolphins to express his desire to explore all available options before making a final decision. He emphasized that the process is ongoing and that he is not committed to leaving the club at this moment.

Advertisement

Bostock noted that discussing contract details while preparing for major competitions can be challenging. He mentioned that the immediate priority remains winning the World Cup, which requires full concentration from the players. Once the tournament duties conclude, he plans to coordinate with his manager to establish a timeline for these discussions.

There are practical considerations regarding the contract period, specifically noting that many players come off contract on November first. Bostock joked about the ongoing speculation within the camp regarding player movements and destinations, acknowledging that such discussions are common among high-profile athletes.

Recruitment Interest and Team Dynamics

Reece Walsh, the Kangaroos fullback, has publicly encouraged Bostock to join the Brisbane Broncos. This interest is particularly relevant now that the Broncos have recruited Peter O'Sullivan, the chief who originally brought Bostock to the Dolphins. Walsh praised Bostock's work ethic and talent, highlighting his ability to perform under pressure and his positive character within the team environment.

Bostock, who recently made his New South Wales Origin debut, is estimated to command a salary of up to nine hundred thousand dollars per season. This financial potential reflects his status as one of the most sought-after players in the league. His ability to contribute both on and off the field makes him an attractive prospect for any organization looking to strengthen their roster.

Advertisement

Broader NRL Contract Landscape

The current period is marked by significant activity across the NRL as numerous star players enter contract negotiations for the 2028 season. Nathan Cleary, the Penrith Panthers playmaker, is widely expected to extend his stay with his current club, providing stability to their backline. Meanwhile, Sam Walker's contract talks with the Sydney Roosters have stalled, leading to speculation about a potential move to Canterbury.

The situation for Walker is influenced by the potential departure of Matt Burton to Perth, where the new coach is scheduled to visit the PNG Chiefs' Port Moresby base. Additionally, players like Harry Grant and Cameron Munster are preparing to test their market value before deciding whether to recommit to the Melbourne Storm. These interconnected movements highlight the fluid nature of the NRL player market and the strategic decisions facing both clubs and athletes.