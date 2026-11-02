Jack Bostock Ducking Interview Bird NRL World Cup Future

Jack Bostock dodged a bird during a Channel 7 interview while discussing his NRL contract future and the upcoming World Cup final against New Zealand. Find out what he said about his Dolphins deal.

Australian rugby league star Jack Bostock experienced a sudden and humorous interruption during a live television interview on Monday night. The Kangaroos winger was speaking with Channel 7 when a local bird decided to make an unexpected appearance in his personal space. This chaotic moment occurred as Bostock was attempting to answer questions regarding his professional future and contract status with the Dolphins.

Bird Interrupts Contract Talk

Bostock was asked about his intentions for the future, a question he was in the process of deflecting with his typical diplomatic approach. However, the bird had other plans and swooped in close to the reporter and player. Bostock was forced to take immediate cover, ducking out of the way of the flying creature. The unexpected event caused the athlete to break into laughter before he could address the situation with grace and humor.

Also read Jack Bostock Contract Talks Dolphins NRL 2028

The winger joked that dealing with the bird was more pressing than sorting out his contract situation at that exact moment. He told the interviewer that he would handle his career decisions once the Rugby League World Cup tournament was finished. After recovering from the scare, he praised the bird for its sharp reflexes and noted that it was good preparation for the high-pressure environment of international sport.

NRL Contract Status Update

Following the funny incident, the interview returned to serious rugby league matters. Bostock had just scored his second hat-trick of the World Cup during the 66-6 victory over the Cook Islands on Saturday. He addressed rumors suggesting he might leave the Dolphins in 2028, stating clearly that his future is not set in stone. Reports had linked him with a return to Sydney to play for either the Dragons or Cronulla, but he dismissed the certainty of such a move.

Advertisement

He explained that while he has spoken to the Dolphins about his options in recent weeks, nothing is finalized. Bostock emphasized that it is simply a matter of going through the standard contractual processes. Reece Walsh, the Australian fullback who was standing nearby during the broadcast, joked that Bostock would command a large sum of money for his next professional deal due to his outstanding performance.

Preparation For The Final Match

Looking ahead, Bostock discussed the team's preparation for the upcoming final against New Zealand. He believes the squad must maintain the same aggressive attitude they displayed in their first round game against the Kiwis. He expressed confidence that the players are highly motivated and ready to face a formidable opponent. The Australian team recognizes the high caliber of talent the New Zealand side brings to the pitch.

Bostock acknowledged the skill of the Kiwi team, noting he has played against some of them in club competitions before. He mentioned the injury to Chanel Harris-Tavita and the subsequent strong performance of Ronald Volkman as examples of the depth and danger present in the opposing lineup. He described the upcoming match as offering a good edge and a challenging test for his own team.

Rival Team Key Players

The Australian captain also highlighted key players on the New Zealand roster that his team must respect and contain. He pointed out that Brian To'o and Stephen Crichton are veterans of the game with long and distinguished careers. Their experience and skill level make them significant threats that the Kangaroos cannot afford to ignore during the final match.

Advertisement

Bostock concluded by stating that the Australian team must play their own style of football and avoid getting caught up in different tactics. He emphasized that New Zealand has a lot of talent all around the park, requiring a disciplined and focused performance from his teammates. The squad is determined to show up ready for the challenge and secure the World Cup title through their established style of play.