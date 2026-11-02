Lions Jack Campbell Hospitalized With Neck Injury; Lamar Jackson May Miss Season

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was taken to hospital with a neck injury during the team's 19-15 win over Minnesota, while Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may miss the rest of the season after thumb surgery.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a neck injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the team had no new information. The coach said thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family. He added that the linebacker is being taken care of and the team will keep everyone updated. The injury occurred while Campbell was tackling Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson in the fourth quarter.

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Jack Campbell Taken To Hospital

The 26-year-old lay motionless facing the ground as medical personnel surrounded him. Play stopped for nine minutes while he was strapped to a board and placed on a cart. He did not signal to the Ford Field crowd as he was driven off toward the tunnel. Coach Campbell told the Lions Radio Network that the linebacker was breathing and alert when he left the field.

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Lions quarterback Jared Goff said the situation was scary and brought everyone back to reality. He noted that Campbell is a husband and a father. Goff said the team is praying for him and hopes he will be alright. He added that if anyone is tough enough to get through something like that, it is Campbell.

Pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was seen in tears as he tried to rally the team after the incident. Campbell is a first-team All-Pro and the captain of the Lions defense. He had signed a four-year extension during the off-season. The fourth-year pro was credited with three tackles before the injury.

Lions Defeat Vikings Despite Injury

He has 57 tackles this season after a career-high 176 last season. Detroit selected him in the first round of the 2023 draft. The Lions went on to win 19-15, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season. In other news, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Lamar Jackson will undergo surgery on his right thumb and be placed on injured reserve.

Jackson will miss a minimum of four games. When asked if the surgery will end Jackson's season, Minter said it could potentially do so. He said the team will see where things stand. The 29-year-old had just returned from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain when he injured his thumb on his first play in Orchard Park.

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Ravens Lose As Jackson Surgery Confirmed

The Ravens lost 35-10 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley also left the game with a toe injury. The injuries forced undrafted UConn rookie Joe Fagnano into action. The Ravens have not provided a timeline for Jackson's return beyond the minimum four games. The team will continue to evaluate its options at quarterback.