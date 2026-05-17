Jack McLaurin's inspiring journey after horrific spinal injury

Jack McLaurin, a Burley Bears outside back, spent 10 days in a coma after a horrific spinal injury. He woke up in hospital with no feeling from his shoulders down in March and spent 64 days in the intensive care unit at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane before finally being sent home to continue his rehabilitation late last month. Since going down with the injury, McLaurin has had the rugby league community rally around him with fundraisers and social media support. He aims to go overseas to access better medicine and treatment.

Jack McLaurin spent 10 days in a coma after a horrific spinal injury. He woke up in hospital with no feeling from his shoulders down in March after suffering a catastrophic injury playing in the Queensland Cup .

He spent 64 days in the intensive care unit at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane before finally being sent home to continue his rehabilitation late last month. Since going down with the injury, McLaurin has had the rugby league community rally around him with fundraisers and social media support. He aims to go overseas to access better medicine and treatment





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Jack Mclaurin Burley Bears Queensland Cup Horrific Spinal Injury Intensive Care Unit Princess Alexandra Hospital Rehabilitation Overseas Better Medicine Treatment Rugby League Community Fundraisers Social Media Support Andrew Voss Hamish

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