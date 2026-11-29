Jack Miller finishes 20th in his final MotoGP race at Valencia. Marc Marquez retires after winning his eighth title. Raul Fernandez claims victory.

Australian motorcyclist Jack Miller concluded his premier class career at the Valencia Grand Prix, crossing the finish line in 20th place. This result marks the end of an era for the Queensland rider, who leaves the sport after a distinguished tenure. Miller will transition to World Superbike racing in 2027, where he is set to compete for Yamaha.

The season finale at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo served as a farewell to the 1,000cc era of MotoGP. A sold-out crowd gathered to witness the final races, honoring the legacy of retiring champion Marc Marquez. The event was a poignant moment for the sport, closing a chapter that defined modern motorcycle racing.

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Marc Marquez Secures Record Eighth Title

Marc Marquez secured his record-equalling eighth premier class championship, matching the legendary status of his competitors. He announced his retirement immediately after the season ended in Portugal. At Valencia, he was honored with a special Ducati adorned in red and gold colors. This tribute celebrated his eighth MotoGP championship and his 10th world title overall.

Raul Fernandez won the race, defeating Marquez who finished second. The Spanish rider refused to let Marquez win the final race, overtaking him on the second lap. Fernandez stated that it was difficult to keep Marquez behind him for 25 laps. He expressed happiness at securing the last victory for a 1,000cc bike.

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Jacksonville Rider Joins World Superbike

Jack Miller, aged 31, has raced in MotoGP since 2015. His departure keeps alive Australia's streak of having at least one rider in the premier class each year since 1985. Miller's final race was a clean exit from the top tier. He moves to World Superbike to continue his professional career.

Miller was celebrated on track with a burnout by Manuel Gonzalez. Gonzalez won the Moto2 race in Valencia on Sunday. The gesture highlighted the camaraderie among riders. It marked a respectful end to Miller's time in the sport's highest division.

Aprilia Wins Constructors Championship

Raul Fernandez's victory helped Aprilia win the constructors' championship for the first time. The team surpassed Ducati in the standings. This achievement underscores the competitive shift in the premier class. It rewards consistency across the season for the Spanish manufacturer.

Marcos Marquez, the brother of the retiring champion, missed the race due to a severe bronchospasm. He was hospitalized before returning to embrace his sibling. Alex Marquez was absent from the start but returned to the circuit. His presence added to the emotional atmosphere of the event.

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Final Laps and Grid Tributes

Marc Marquez had a magical start, diving down the inside to lead at turn one. He maintained the position until the second lap. Raul Fernandez overtook him with a brave move. The Spanish crowd hoped for a fairytale finish. However, Fernandez controlled the race to the end.

Pedro Acosta finished third in his final race for KTM. He switches to Ducati next season. Earlier, Marco Bezzecchi battled for second place. He aimed to strengthen his grip on the runner-up spot against Jorge Martin. The battle for positions remained intense until the final laps.

Marc Marquez eased off at the end of the race. He pulled over after crossing the finish line. Every rider on the grid gathered around to pay tribute. Marquez smiled under his helmet throughout the event. He expressed gratitude for his time in MotoGP.

The 135th podium of his career was a fitting end. Marquez thanked the sport for giving him so much. He stated that motorcycles gave him a lot in return. The event closed with respect for all competitors. The 1,000cc era concludes with these historic moments.