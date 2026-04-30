Jack’s Law in Action: Queensland Police Seize Over 1,000 Weapons in Brisbane’s CBD

Queensland police have conducted nearly 127,600 scans under Jack’s Law, seizing over 1,000 weapons and making thousands of arrests. The law, named after 17-year-old Jack Beasley, aims to enhance public safety and reduce crime. Brett Beasley, Jack’s father, advocates for the law to become a national standard.

In the bustling heart of Brisbane’s CBD, a scene of heightened security unfolds as uniformed police officers patrol Queen Street Mall, their vigilant eyes scanning the crowd.

The officers, armed and poised, approach individuals with a mix of caution and authority. A man in a flannel shirt and work pants is instructed to empty his backpack under the watchful gaze of a semicircle of officers, while another nearby has his socks and pockets turned out at a bench. The atmosphere is tense yet methodical, as each person is subjected to thorough searches.

A man carrying a two-litre bottle of Ice Break is directed to a garden bed, his belongings laid out beside blooming marigolds, while a tall man in a grey hoodie, seemingly bewildered by the sudden attention, attempts to evade the officers before being detained for public nuisance. Teenage boys, on the other hand, are met with a more amicable approach, as officers use metal detector wands on them, offering handshakes before moving on.

These scenes are part of the enforcement of Jack’s Law, a legislation named in memory of 17-year-old Jack Beasley, who was tragically stabbed to death in Surfers Paradise in 2019. The law, expanded and made permanent by the Crisafulli government last year, has led to nearly 127,600 scans by Queensland police, resulting in the seizure of over 1,000 weapons, including machetes, knives, and axes.

According to the latest data, the detection rate of Jack’s Law stands at approximately 0.81 percent, with the scans leading to nearly 2,000 arrests and over 3,770 charges. The impact of the law is profound, as highlighted by Jack Beasley’s father, Brett, who has turned his grief into a mission for reform.

Brett expressed pride in the milestone achieved, stating that he and his wife Belinda hope to see Jack’s Law become a national standard, empowering police across Australia with the same authority as their Queensland counterparts. The law’s success in reducing crime and enhancing community safety is evident, but it also raises questions about the balance between security and personal freedoms.

As the officers continue their patrols, the streets of Brisbane remain a testament to the ongoing efforts to prevent senseless violence and protect the public





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jack’S Law Queensland Police Public Safety Weapons Seizure Crime Prevention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Offshore rescue launched after man seriously injured in fall inside yacht off Queensland coast7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Queensland commuters warned rail chaos could worsen ahead of Magic Round as wage disputes continueQueensland Rail says it put a 'new and improved' offer to the Fair Work Commission on Monday night, which the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) has labelled 'pitiful'.

Read more »

Queensland Liver Cancer Deaths Triple Since the 1980s: Urgent Call for Increased Testing and TreatmentA new report reveals a significant increase in liver cancer deaths in Queensland, linked to rising rates of chronic hepatitis B and C. The report calls for increased testing, treatment, and targeted support for vulnerable populations.

Read more »

Family of Queensland grandmother who died after weight-loss surgery claims her death was preventableJoanne Downie underwent an elective gastric bypass surgery so she could live a healthier life for her grandchildren, but instead she died six days later in a regional Queensland hospital.

Read more »

New theatre hopes to attract audiences as remote Queensland town grapples with tourism crisisA potentially 'catastrophic' drop in traffic has outback residents concerned for the rest of the tourist season. Community members in remote Queensland have come together for the grand opening of a new outdoor theatre and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, declaring their town open for business.

Read more »

Man with gel blaster sends south-east Queensland school into lockdownHundreds of students and teachers at Loganlea State High School were sent into lockdown this morning amid reports of a man with a potential firearm, which turned out to be a gel blaster.

Read more »