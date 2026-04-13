Jackson Warne Criticizes Ben Roberts-Smith Arrest, Warns of Impact on Australian Spirit and Military Recruitment

Shane Warne's son, Jackson, has spoken out against the arrest of Ben Roberts-Smith, a decorated soldier, arguing that the arrest could damage the Australian spirit and deter potential military recruits. The arrest is related to alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The podcast conversation with Jackson also touches on how this could affect the morale and sense of security of all soldiers.

Jackson Warne , son of the late cricket legend Shane Warne, has voiced his concerns regarding the arrest of decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith , alleging that it represents an effort to dismantle the Australian spirit and could deter potential recruits from enlisting in the military. Speaking on the 2 Worlds Collide podcast, which aired on Sunday, Warne expressed his strong disapproval of what he characterized as an 'unfair' and 'coordinated attack' against Roberts-Smith. The arrest stems from allegations of incidents that occurred in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. Roberts-Smith, a recipient of the Victoria Cross, previously lost a multimillion-dollar defamation battle against Nine Newspapers in 2023, where Federal Court Justice Anthony Besanko determined that allegations of murder and war crimes against him, during his deployment in Afghanistan , were 'substantially true' based on the balance of probabilities.

Warne questioned the implications of Roberts-Smith's arrest, posing the question, 'If I was thinking about joining the military and I saw something that happens to Ben Roberts-Smith like this, why would I then join the military?' He further elaborated on his concerns, stating, 'If I’m prepared to put my life on the line for this country and get all these accolades and awards and meet all these people and get all of this recognition, but then you’ll so quickly be able to put me in the bin and disgrace me and tarnish my name … Well, how does that make every other military soldier feel?' This sentiment highlights a fear that the treatment of Roberts-Smith could erode the morale and confidence of current and prospective members of the armed forces. Warne emphasized that the potential for such scrutiny could discourage individuals from serving, questioning the overall purpose and support provided to those who serve the nation.

Warne's perspective extends beyond the individual case, arguing that the pursuit of such charges is part of a broader agenda. He asserted, 'They’re trying to get rid of Australian culture or Australians’ identity. They’re genuinely just trying to break our spirit. That’s how I feel.' In a conversation with the Herald Sun on Monday, Warne, 26, further elaborated on his views, stating that 'what happens in war should stay in war'. This statement reflects a belief that the intense and often brutal realities of warfare should not be subjected to the same standards of legal scrutiny as civilian life. Warne acknowledged the inherent risks and sacrifices undertaken by military personnel, adding, 'You guys are already doing the hardest thing in the world, no matter how gruesome, you’re literally prepared to die for your country.' Roberts-Smith was apprehended in Sydney on Tuesday and charged with five counts of “war crime – murder” in connection to the allegations relating to incidents that happened in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012. Warne suggests that soldiers should be able to return home to Australia feeling safe and protected, saying, 'You should be able to come back to Australia and feel like, you know what, I’ve done the right thing, I’ve put my life on the line.' He worries that the legal actions against Roberts-Smith could undermine that sense of security and trust.

Adding to the debate, Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has also raised questions about the support available for military personnel following Roberts-Smith's arrest. Stefanovic voiced his concern about the impact on the morale and sense of security of soldiers serving in the armed forces. He questioned the ability of soldiers to feel protected while serving, saying, 'I don't know how anyone can now go and fight for us in the SAS or in any department of the defence force without the thought in the back of your mind that you're not necessarily going to be protected,' He went on to emphasize that actions taken during war could lead to future legal repercussions. Stefanovic expressed a sense of disappointment and a feeling that the country may have failed to support its military personnel adequately. He stated, 'The actions of you one day in war may be something down the track that you have to account for in a civilian court of law. I just feel like, personally, that we've let you all down, I feel like not having the support there for you guys and what's happened as a result... has let you guys down.' The comments from both Jackson Warne and Karl Stefanovic collectively indicate a growing concern regarding the potential impact of legal actions on the morale, recruitment, and perceived support for Australian military personnel, raising important questions about the balance between accountability for war crimes and the well-being of those who serve





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