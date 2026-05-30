Jacob Saifiti Becomes First Bench Victim Under New State of Origin Rules

NSW prop Jacob Saifiti was left on the bench in the State of Origin series opener due to tactical choices made necessary by the six-man bench and the need for outside backs. Despite not playing, Saifiti celebrated the team's comeback win and reflected on the situation, including his teammate Kalyn Ponga's dismissal.

Jacob Saifiti became the first player to be affected by the new six-man bench rules in State of Origin, remaining unused for NSW despite being the sole fit prop forward.

The Blues needed to chase points in the wet conditions after winger Tolu Koula was forced off due to a shoulder charge from Kalyn Ponga. Coach Laurie Daley opted to use the bench for outside backs, bringing on Casey McLean and later Matt Burton, while Saifiti stayed on the bench. Saifiti accepted the decision, understanding the team's need for creativity in their comeback victory.

He expressed his joy at the win and his pride in representing NSW, despite the disappointment of not playing. The situation also highlighted the impact of the bench rules, where two players often do not get game time unless there is a foul play injury, which allowed NSW a fifth interchange.

Meanwhile, Payne Haas is set to return for NSW in game two, which could affect Saifiti's chances. The win was bittersweet for Saifiti as his Knights teammate Kalyn Ponga was sent off for the incident that led to Koula's injury; Saifiti plans to reach out to Ponga in due course





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State Of Origin NSW Blues Jacob Saifiti Bench Rules Kalyn Ponga Tolu Koula Laurie Daley Payne Haas

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