Jai Arrow Joins Maroons Squad Days After MND Diagnosis

Emotional scenes at Accor Stadium as Jai Arrow accepts Billy Slater's invitation to be part of the Queensland team ahead of Origin opener.

Jai Arrow stepped into Accor Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, wearing Queensland's maroon blazer, white shirt, and tan pants, his presence a stark contrast to the heavy news he had shared just days earlier.

The 28-year-old forward, who revealed his motor neurone disease diagnosis last week, arrived with the Maroons squad for the State of Origin series opener, accepting an invitation from coach Billy Slater to be part of the team environment. Smiling and chatting with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo and head of football Graham Annesley, Arrow seemed at ease in the familiar setting of rugby league's fiercest rivalry.

The emotional scenes underscored the profound impact of his diagnosis on the Queensland rugby league community, with players and officials rallying around a man who has given so much to the game. Arrow's journey to this point has been marked by resilience and dedication. A workhorse forward known for his relentless tackling and ball-carrying, he debuted for Queensland in 2018 and played alongside Slater in that year's series.

Over 10 Origin appearances, he became a fan favorite for his wholehearted commitment. His diagnosis of motor neurone disease, a progressive neurological condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, has brought an abrupt end to his playing career. Yet, in true Arrow fashion, he hasn't retreated from the sport he loves. Slater, now the Maroons coach, emphasized the decision to include Arrow was as much about celebrating his career as offering support.

'Jai is one of those guys that loves being around his mates, his teammates, a footy environment. He's the life of the party, and that was no different last night,' Slater said. To see Jai laughing and joking with his teammates, it was a really cool environment to be in. We just thought that it was really important that we bring Jai in for Jai.

The other thing was it was a great opportunity to celebrate Jai's career. We all know the journey that he's embarking on, and it's going to be a really tough one. But at the end of the day, he's also retiring from rugby league, and we can't forget that. So us as Queenslanders, we certainly acknowledged our player 196 last night and celebrated what he brought in the Maroon jersey, so that was a pretty cool time as well.

Arrow joined the team for dinner on Monday night and will act as the team's spiritual 20th man throughout the series. His presence serves as a powerful reminder of the bonds that transcend competition. For his teammates, seeing Arrow smile and engage in the pre-game rituals offers a sense of normalcy amidst the weight of his diagnosis. The Maroons camp has rallied around him, with players expressing their admiration for his courage.

An emotional Slater noted that Arrow's spirit epitomizes the Queensland grit that has defined decades of Origin success. As the series kicks off, Arrow's legacy extends beyond the field. His battle with MND has united the rugby league world, drawing attention to a devastating disease and inspiring others facing similar challenges.

While his playing days are over, Arrow remains an integral part of the Maroons family, his laughter and camaraderie a lasting tribute to a career cut short but never diminished





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