Jai Arrow's Tribute Game: What's Gambling Really Costing You?

The article discusses Jai Arrow's tribute game and the impact of gambling on individuals. It highlights the importance of setting a deposit limit and the availability of free and confidential support.

WHAT'S GAMBLING REALLY COSTING YOU? Set a deposit limit . For Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au. The Broncos and Rabbitohs were also wearing special tribute jerseys , with all proceeds going directly to supporting Arrow and his family.able to pre-order the jerseys on their websiteBrisbane, meanwhile, will auction off all player-worn jerseys, which feature ‘Jai 222’ above the club logo.

Fans can bid on those jerseysWhile so much focus entering Thursday’s game was on Brisbane’s poor form, in that brief moment before kick-off the concept of competition points or wins and losses were put to a side. Instead, it was all about Arrow as the former Queensland Maroons representative walked out alongside partner Berina and daughter Ayla to ring South Sydney’s legacy bell. Arrow with Reynolds and Walker.

Picture Thomas LissonSource: Getty Images Arrow was mobbed by former Rabbitohs teammates and embraced Broncos players before posing for a photo with good friends Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker, who formed of the longest-serving halves combinations in the NRL at Souths until the end of 2021 season. While Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett is not usually one to share many words with the media, he made an exception on Thursday night when speaking to Fox League pre-game about how much Arrow means to the club.

‘I’ve been in this game since I was a little boy and they never fail to amaze me, the fans, how they always get behind someone that’s having a tough time as Jai’s going to have, and he’s having,’ Bennett said. ‘I’m always proud of this game that I’ve been involved in all me life, and these people make me proud of how they can find time and give so much.

Rabbitohs hooker Brandon Smith, meanwhile, said Thursday’s game was a ‘great opportunity’ for both the South Sydney and Brisbane players to show just how much Arrow means to both clubs.

‘It’s a great opportunity for us to really represent his outstanding career at Souths, Broncos and Gold Coast, and everywhere he played,’ Smith told Fox League. ‘What a tenacious man he is, and just having him around the club … and being able to play in this special game is important to us. ’ Jai Arrow embraces his Fiance Berina Colakovic and daughter Ayla Rae.

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)Jai Arrow walks on to the field with his daughter Ayla Rae. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)Jai Arrow stands on the field of play next to the Legacy Bell with his Fiance Berina Colakovic and daughter Ayla Rae. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jai Arrow Rabbitohs Broncos Tribute Jerseys Legacy Bell Adam Reynolds Cody Walker Wayne Bennett Brandon Smith Gambling Deposit Limit Free And Confidential Support Competition Points Wins And Losses Tendency Representation Outstanding Career Tribute Game Legacy Bell Fiance Berina Colakovic Daughter Ayla Rae

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