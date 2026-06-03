Jai Arrow to Appear at AFL's Big Freeze as NRL Launches 'Jai July' Fundraiser

NRL star Jai Arrow, diagnosed with motor neurone disease, will attend the AFL's King's Birthday match as a guest of Collingwood. The NRL and South Sydney Rabbitohs are coordinating a month-long fundraising campaign, 'Jai July', to support Arrow and his family.

NRL player Jai Arrow is set to make a special appearance at the Australian Football League's King's Birthday match at the MCG. Arrow, who was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease ( MND ), will be a guest of the Collingwood Football Club and is expected to toss the coin before the game between Melbourne and Collingwood .

This event, the 12th edition of the Big Freeze, is a major fundraiser for FightMND. Arrow's appearance comes after he travelled to a wellness retreat in Spain while the NRL and his club, South Sydney Rabbitohs, finalised fundraising plans for July, dubbed 'Jai July'. The NRL and South Sydney are organising extensive support for Arrow. ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys stated the league is planning to throw the world's biggest birthday party for him.

South Sydney CEO Blake Solly said the club will celebrate Arrow's career and contribution at their next home game against the Brisbane Broncos and will continue with fundraising initiatives, including a special match on July 12. The fundraising efforts, initially suggested by fans after Arrow's public diagnosis, aim to provide financial support for Arrow, his fiancée Berina, and their one-year-old daughter Ayla. Arrow and Berina have publicly discussed their future, expressing a desire to focus on family.

They have chosen not to learn his specific prognosis, despite the average life expectancy after an MND diagnosis being 2-3 years. Arrow stated his goal is to be around for his daughter and Berina for as long as possible. The community, across both rugby league and Australian rules football, is rallying to support the family through these fundraising drives and the celebratory events planned throughout July





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Jai Arrow Motor Neurone Disease MND Big Freeze Fightmnd NRL South Sydney Rabbitohs AFL Collingwood Fundraiser Jai July

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