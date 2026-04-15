Jailed Palestinian Leader Marwan Barghouti Faces Escalating Abuse and Immediate Danger in Israeli Prisons

Prominent jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti is reportedly under immediate threat in Israeli prisons following a series of assaults, including being attacked by a dog. His lawyer highlights a pattern of escalating abuse and medical neglect, while international figures and artists call for his release, drawing parallels to the struggle for Nelson Mandela's freedom.

Marwan Barghouti , a prominent jailed Palestinian leader, is facing imminent danger within Israeli prisons, having endured three assaults in the past three weeks. His lawyer, Ben Marmarelli, revealed that during one attack last month, prison guards unleashed a dog on the 66-year-old Barghouti. Often referred to as Palestine’s Nelson Mandela, Barghouti commands widespread respect across deeply divided Palestinian factions and enjoys significant popular backing throughout the occupied territories.

On Wednesday, marking the 24th anniversary of his incarceration, international figures including actors Cate Blanchett and Don Cheadle, along with musician Bryan Adams, joined a growing chorus of prominent individuals demanding his release. This high-profile appeal is already supported by hundreds of cultural luminaries. Marmarelli stated in a declaration following a prison visit, during which Barghouti recounted the details of the assaults, that the Palestinian leader is subjected to a clear pattern of escalating mistreatment, encompassing violence, medical neglect, and conditions that pose an immediate threat to his life. Specifically, Marmarelli detailed that on March 25, prison guards entered Barghouti’s cell at Megiddo prison accompanied by a dog, forcing him to the ground where the animal attacked him repeatedly. The following day, Barghouti was assaulted during a transfer to Ganot prison. On April 8, guards at Ganot prison allegedly beat him severely, leaving him bleeding for over two hours and denying him necessary medical attention. Despite these ordeals, Marmarelli observed that Barghouti's mental acuity remained sharp, focused, and deeply attuned to external events. Barghouti's trial, which led to his conviction for ordering attacks that killed civilians during the second intifada, was criticized by legal experts as fundamentally flawed. Nelson Mandela himself reportedly characterized it as a politically motivated legal assault. Barghouti has been imprisoned since, with extended periods spent in solitary confinement. Recent years have amplified concerns for Barghouti's well-being, particularly given the prevailing atmosphere where Israeli authorities are perceived as emboldened in their mistreatment of prisoners. Marmarelli emphasized that securing Barghouti's immediate release is the only viable means of ensuring his safety, noting that his recent prison visit occurred under what he described as highly restrictive and challenging circumstances. Barghouti's son, Arab Barghouti, expressed gratitude to the artists advocating for his father and urged wider participation in the campaign. He drew parallels to the critical role artists played in the movement to free Mandela and end apartheid in South Africa, hoping for a similar impact for Marwan and Palestine. He stressed the urgent need for these voices to direct attention and translate hope into tangible action. In solidarity, Palestinian artists in Bethlehem have created a large mural on the separation wall in the occupied West Bank, calling for Barghouti's freedom. The Palestinian leader was last seen publicly in footage released by Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir last summer, a rare public appearance after a decade. This footage was reportedly shared with eight Israeli prison guards, and family visits to Barghouti's jail are currently prohibited. Evidence of the attacks has been provided by former detainees released under a ceasefire agreement





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