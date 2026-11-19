Jake Ireland has been officially acknowledged as the winner of the 2026 Stawell Gift after original champion Olufemi Komolafe was stripped of the title and suspended for 12 months over a positive ADHD medication test. Ireland will receive the 40,000 dollar prize money.

Jake Ireland has been officially acknowledged as the winner of the 2026 Stawell Gift after the original champion was stripped of the title. Olufemi Komolafe, a 21-year-old medical student from Adelaide, won the 120-metre handicapped sprint on Easter Monday in April this year but was later found to have tested positive for ADHD medication.

Stawell Gift Event Management, known as SGEM, confirmed on Thursday that the result for Australia's oldest short-distance foot race had been revised. Runner-up Jake Ireland now retroactively claims the title and 40,000 dollars in prize money. A four-year ban was downgraded to 12 months after it was determined Komolafe had been unaware that D-Amfetamine and Dextroamfetamine was in his ADHD medication. He had informed testers about the pills on the day of the race.

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Komolafe faces reduced ban for inadvertent doping

D-Amfetamine and Dextroamfetamine, commonly found in ADHD medication, is only prohibited in-competition but requires a Therapeutic Use Exemption under anti-doping rules. Komolafe's ban was backdated to the start of his provisional suspension in July, but he was forced to forfeit medals, points and prizes earned from April 6, starting with the Stawell Gift. Each runner in the race was moved up a place, making Ireland the new winner. SGEM Board Chair Murray Emerson congratulated Ireland.

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He said while no athlete wishes to see a result changed in these circumstances, the integrity of the sport must always come first. Emerson said the Stawell Gift has built its reputation over more than 140 years on fairness, sportsmanship and respect for the rules. He officially acknowledged Jake Ireland as the winner of the 2026 Stawell Gift. The Victorian Athletic League also acknowledged the new result on social media.

It said Komolafe was suspended from competition for 12 months following an anti-doping rule violation and congratulated Jake Ireland. In a social media post after the April race, Ireland said he was proud of his efforts at the Gift. He wrote that another second place finish was a bitter pill to swallow but nothing he takes for granted. His belated victory in 2026 is momentous for the Ireland family.

Todd Ireland joins family legacy at Stawell Gift

Dad and coach Todd Ireland was inducted into the Stawell Gift Hall of Fame after making 14 semi-finals between 1989 and 2007. Todd finished third in the 1990 final before returning over a decade later to finish fourth twice, in 2001 and 2002. Todd and Jake have both won other races across the Easter weekend, but never the Gift itself, until now.

SGEM said it looks forward to celebrating Jake Ireland and coach Todd Ireland as part of the lead-up to the 2027 Stawell Gift and recognising their achievement as the official champions of Australia's most iconic professional footrace.