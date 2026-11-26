Fiji head coach Jake White expresses strong desire to recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, discussing eligibility rules and strategic timing for the dual international star.

Fiji head coach Jake White has publicly declared his intense ambition to recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase for the national rugby union team ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. The former Springbok coach believes that adding the versatile dual international to his squad would create a formidable outside backline capable of dominating global competition.

Strategic Recruitment Of Dual International Star

Nawaqanitawase recently starred for the Sydney Roosters in their National Rugby League premiership victory before returning to rugby union with a Japanese club. At twenty-six years old, he has represented the Wallabies in eleven Test matches and competed for Australia in sevens rugby at the Paris Olympics. His eligibility for Fiji stems from his heritage, as he possesses both Fijian and Italian ancestry, allowing him to switch codes and nations under specific World Rugby regulations.

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White, who guided the South African Springboks to a World Cup title in twenty-seven, emphasized that Nawaqanitawase's unique skill set would elevate the Fijian attack significantly. He specifically mentioned integrating the player alongside established stars like Semi Radradra, Kalaveti Ravouvou, and Jiuta Wainiqolo. White described this potential combination as scary for opposing defenses, noting that any coach would welcome a player of such proven winning caliber.

Eligibility Hurdles And Scheduling Conflicts

A significant regulatory barrier exists for Nawaqanitawase's potential debut. Under current World Rugby rules, he must complete a three-year stand-down period after his last international appearance before he can play for another nation. This mandatory waiting period expires on July thirty-first of next year, which creates a complex logistical challenge for the Fiji coaching staff as they plan their campaign.

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The timing of this eligibility window clashes with the international fixture list. The Wallabies are scheduled to begin their Rugby Championship matches in July, meaning Nawaqanitawase could still be available for Australia in the short term. Meanwhile, Fiji's only confirmed match before the World Cup is a fixture against South Africa on September eighteenth in Gosford. This leaves a narrow window for the player to integrate into the squad and prove his fitness in competitive rugby.

Negotiations For Pacific Nations Cup Inclusion

Discussions are currently underway to organize a Pacific Nations Cup tournament featuring Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and Australia A in Suva during July. The success of this negotiation is critical for Fiji's recruitment strategy, as it would provide Nawaqanitawase with essential match fitness immediately upon becoming eligible on July thirty-first. However, uncertainty remains regarding whether this tournament will proceed in time for Fiji to include him in their final squad submission.

World Rugby mandates that all teams submit their final thirty-three-man World Cup squads by September thirteenth. If the Pacific Nations Cup does not take place, or if Nawaqanitawase is not called up for the Fiji camp in August or September, it could hinder his chances of being selected for the World Cup squad in Australia. White has indicated that the player's recent form in Japanese club rugby would not prevent him from adapting quickly to the national team setup.

Club Pressures And Long Term Vision

White is also actively combating interference from clubs that he claims are pressuring Fijian players to prioritize club commitments over national duty. He has written to World Rugby to report coaches and directors requesting players be released for minor domestic matches during international tours. This intervention highlights the broader challenges of managing elite athletes who often have conflicting obligations between their professional clubs and national teams.

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While White has not yet spoken directly with Nawaqanitawase or his representatives, he hopes the switch to Fiji represents a long-term commitment rather than a temporary move for the 2027 tournament. He expressed willingness to accept the player even if it means he joins the camp in August or September, potentially starting a four-year stint that would include the subsequent World Cup in 2031. This approach underscores Fiji's strategic investment in building a sustainable, high-performance squad for the future.