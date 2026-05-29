Jakub Mensik Stuns Alex de Minaur in Four-Hour Roland-Garros Thriller

Teenage sensation Jakub Mensik overcame a terrible start to defeat Alex de Minaur in a dramatic four-hour third-round battle at the French Open, highlighting the rise of the next generation.

In a stunning turn of events at Roland-Garros, 20-year-old Czech prodigy Jakub Mensik produced a breathtaking performance to dismantle eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the third round.

The match, which lasted nearly four hours, saw Mensik recover from a disastrous start to claim a dominant 0-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 victory, marking one of the most significant upsets of this year's French Open. De Minaur, who had received a walkover in the previous round to avoid the extreme Parisian heat, appeared poised for a straightforward win after Mensik's error-riddled opening set, where the Czech failed to win a single game or hit a winner.

However, after a lengthy off-court break, Mensik returned with a completely different mindset and unleashed an aggressive, ball-striking masterclass that left the seasoned Australian struggling to cope. This victory propels Mensik into the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time, continuing the trend of teenage talents making deep runs at this year's claycourt major.

Hours earlier, 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar had also reached the fourth round, and Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca staged a remarkable comeback to stun 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic in five sets-a result that Djokovic, viewed as a prime candidate for his elusive 25th major title, suffered before the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009. Mensik's statistical dominance was evident: he finished with 33 winners to de Minaur's 21, while de Minaur committed a surprisingly high 39 unforced errors, a clear indicator of the pressure exerted by Mensik's relentless attack.

After the match, Mensik admitted it was a difficult day physically and mentally, noting his lack of energy from the previous round but praising his mental fortitude to secure his first win over de Minaur. De Minaur, known for his fighting spirit, tried to rally himself and his supporters, but Mensik's level rarely dipped after the second set.

The Australian often looked to his coaches for solutions as Mensik's sustained offense kept him on the defensive, including a stretch where the Czech faced break points in six consecutive service games yet still broke de Minaur's resolve. A key moment came in the fourth set when de Minaur, down 2-4, missed a backhand passing shot after a double fault from Mensik, only for Mensik to answer with a rock-solid volley that sealed the point and seemingly ended the Australian's last real opportunity.

The French crowd, often critical of de Minaur, booed him as he smashed his racquet in frustration. Mensik eventually served for the match, and after reaching deuce, a loose forehand from de Minaur brought up match point, which Mensik converted to complete the upset. This loss eliminates Australia from the men's singles draw, but de Minaur will now look forward to leaving the red dirt behind for the grass-court season, his preferred surface





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jakub Mensik Alex De Minaur Roland Garros French Open Upset Tennis Grand Slam

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roland Garros Heat Crisis: Player Collapses Amid Extreme Paris TemperaturesA severe heatwave at the 2024 French Open has led to a dangerous on-court medical emergency involving Jakub Mensik, sparking debate over tournament safety protocols and player welfare in extreme conditions.

Read more »

Jakub Mensik labels French Open heat ‘insane’ after collapsing at end of five-set winThe 26th seed says players need more time between points in hot conditions after needing a wheelchair to get back to the locker room

Read more »

Mensik Collapses After Grueling Win, Set to Face de Minaur in Paris HeatCzech 26th seed Jakub Mensik won a grueling five-set match against Mariano Navone in extreme Paris heat, collapsing on the court after the victory and requiring medical attention before being taken to a wheelchair. Despite the alarming scenes and physical distress, Mensik insisted he would be ready for his upcoming third-round match against Alex de Minaur, citing recovery after 30 minutes in the locker room. De Minaur advanced via walkover after his previous opponent was injured, setting up a clash with Mensik, who recently beat world No.1 Jannik Sinner.

Read more »

Djokovic, de Minaur knocked out of Roland-Garros as young stars emergeNovak Djokovic’s bid for an elusive 25th major title has ended in Paris after youngsters Joao Fonseca and Jakub Mensik each claimed major scalps in the third round.

Read more »