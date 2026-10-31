Jamaica Beach Access Fight Gains Ground as Eva Buzo Completes 34km Protest Swim

Australian lawyer Eva Buzo swam 34km to One Man Beach in Montego Bay as activists push for public beach access in Jamaica after a court injunction at Little Dunn's River.

Australian human rights lawyer and marathon swimmer Eva Buzo completed a nearly 11-hour, 34km protest swim to One Man Beach in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Sunday, where environmental activists, supporters and families gathered on the rocks to welcome her. Chants of free beach from jubilant supporters greeted Buzo as she came ashore in the island's tourism capital, against a backdrop of jagged mountains and sunset-tinted clouds.

The swim highlighted a long-running campaign for publicly accessible coastlines in Jamaica, where activists argue that beaches are being sealed off for private developments. Buzo said she was pleased to support the important work of the campaign and described the privatisation of beaches as a colonial legacy.

Also read Queensland Government Charges Entry to Schoolies Hub for First Time

Beach Access Campaign Scores Court Injunction

For the Jamaica Alliance for Beach and Environmental Maintenance, or Jabbem, the swim was not the most significant milestone this month. In October, a court issued an injunction preventing the government from continuing to restrict access to Little Dunn's River in St Ann while a case continues.

The dispute centres on the Beach Control Act of 1956, which gave the state ownership of the island's foreshore and seabed. Activists say the act has allowed successive administrations to restrict access to beaches and sell off coastlines to wealthy luxury hoteliers.

Advertisement

Dr Devon Taylor, an immunologist with a PhD in biochemistry who founded Jabbem in 2020, said the injunction means a great deal for the Jamaican people and shows the case is strong. Wilbourn Carr, 73, who is involved in another fight for beach access in Portland parish, said the temporary injunction offered hope for other cases across Jamaica.

Taylor rejected crime prevention as a justification for beach closures, noting that the Beach Control Act of 1956 predates the level of crime seen in Jamaica and was never a tool to control crime. He described the Little Dunn's River restrictions as an illegal collective punishment of the Jamaican people and said Jamaicans deserve leisure seven days a week.

Government Defends Tourism Investment and Security

The Jamaican government has said it will appeal the injunction. In an interview, environment minister Matthew Samuda said there was no basis for protest and that the government was safeguarding critical tourism investment while protecting communities from crime.

Samuda said the government was improving beach access through updated legislation requiring future developments to create access points and through investment in community leisure spaces. He said the government intervened at Little Dunn's River because of the cultural sensitivity and love residents of St Ann and visitors have for the space, putting up appropriate security structures and facilitating free access on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with benefits such as lifeguards.

Describing tourism as the largest foreign exchange earner and the main source of income for nearly 200,000 Jamaicans, Samuda accused activists of portraying the industry as the enemy. He said 176,000 people are feeding their families because of the tourism product and urged that their needs not be put to one side.

Advertisement

Activists Challenge Security Claims

Paul Roberts, a British architect living in Jamaica and Jabbem's St Ann community coordinator, argued that the government is creating a false impression that Jamaicans cannot be trusted. He said he has been coming to the area for 15 years and has never been robbed, mugged or faced any issues.

Taylor also disputed the security rationale, saying the state had presented no evidence that Little Dunn's River was still under threat and that four years later people are only allowed to use it on Saturdays and Sundays. He said the restrictions had nothing to do with solving an alleged murder.

Activists frame the coastline battle as part of a wider critique of a tourism model they say disadvantages Jamaicans, citing cheap labour, environmental degradation, exclusion from the foreshore, plantation tourism and untenable working conditions. They argue that colonial-era law is being used to lock people out.

Buzo, speaking after her swim, said people's rights are more important these days than ever and that fundamental freedoms keep being encroached upon. Campaigners say they want fairness, equality and equity and do not want to be treated as second-class citizens in their own country.