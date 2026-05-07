Jamayne Isaako Hat-Trick Propels Dolphins to Crushing Victory over Canterbury Bulldogs

A dominant performance by the Dolphins saw them overcome an early deficit to defeat the Bulldogs 44-12, featuring a standout hat-trick from Jamayne Isaako.

The Dolphins delivered a masterclass in momentum and resilience at Suncorp Stadium, securing a dominant 44-12 victory over the Canterbury Bulldogs in a clash that showcased both the unpredictability and the brutality of the NRL .

For a brief window, it appeared that the Bulldogs might pull off an upset, as they utilized a series of first-half penalties to dictate the tempo and establish a commanding lead. The Bulldogs early offensive surge was highlighted by a powerful effort from Jaeman Salmon, who managed to barge through the defensive line to score under the posts.

This was soon followed by a sophisticated play where Connor Tracey identified a gap in the Dolphins line and delivered a clever pass to Stephen Crichton, who capitalized on the space to cross the line. Trailing 12-4, the Dolphins seemed to be struggling to find their rhythm, their attack spluttering under the pressure of a well-organized Bulldogs defense.

However, this early lead proved to be a mirage, as the match was about to undergo a dramatic shift in power. The catalyst for this transformation was Jamayne Isaako, the goal-kicking winger whose brilliance on the field served as a reminder of why he is highly valued as he prepares for his move to Melbourne next season. Isaako not only found the try line himself but acted as the primary architect for the Dolphins resurgence.

The turning point arrived in the 30th minute when Isaako showcased his anticipation and speed, pouncing on a loose pass from Lachlan Galvin to create a scoring opportunity for Selwyn Cobbo. The momentum shifted further in the Dolphins favor when Jacob Preston was sent to the sin-bin following a late tackle on Isaiya Katoa. With a numerical advantage and a surge of confidence, the Dolphins began to click through the gears, overwhelming the Bulldogs depleted defense.

Isaako continued his rampage, scoring tries on either side of the halftime break, effectively dismantling the Bulldogs hopes of a comeback and cementing his hat-trick in a stunning 45-minute window. As the second half progressed, the Dolphins transitioned from a competitive contest to a total onslaught, scoring 40 consecutive points to leave the Bulldogs reeling. The scoring spree continued as a fit-again Jeremy Marshall-King and Jack Bostock both crossed the line, further widening the gap.

The creativity of the halves pairing was on full display when Isaiya Katoa set up Kodi Nikorima for a well-deserved try, rewarding the playmaker for his tireless work throughout the match. The final blow came when Selwyn Cobbo found himself in open space; in a moment of playful confidence, he shaped as if to kick before deftly running around Connor Tracey to score the Dolphins eighth try of the evening.

This result propels the Dolphins to a 4-5 record, shooting them into the top 10 and leaving them just two wins away from the top three. Conversely, the Bulldogs are left to contemplate a dismal run of form, marking their sixth loss in seven games. Once a top-four powerhouse, they now find themselves struggling near the bottom of the table, with only the winless St George Illawarra trailing them in total points





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