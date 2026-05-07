Jamayne Isaako Masterclass Sinks Bulldogs in Suncorp Stadium Rout

Jamayne Isaako's hat-trick and extraordinary play led the Dolphins to a 44-12 victory over the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, sparking a crisis for coach Cameron Ciraldo.

Jamayne Isaako delivered one of the most commanding performances of his professional rugby league career, leaving the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in a state of desperation as their season faces a potential collapse.

In a dominant 44-12 victory at Suncorp Stadium, the New Zealand international winger operated on a different level than everyone else on the field, securing a hat-trick and providing a series of breathtaking assists that left spectators in awe. His display was a perfect blend of raw speed, physical strength, and technical precision.

One of the most remarkable moments of the match occurred when Isaako, while being tackled into touch midair, managed to flick a miracle pass to centre Jack Bostock for a try, a play that will likely be remembered as one of the season's highlights. Isaako benefited from the creative brilliance of his playmakers, with Isaiya Katoa and Kodi Nikorima setting him up for his first two scores.

The first came from a long, sweeping pass from Katoa, while the second was the result of a stunning cutout ball from Nikorima in his first game following a suspension. His final try was perhaps the most impressive, as he received a pass from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and shrugged off three defenders during a half-field charge, proving that his explosive pace remains intact after thirteen years in the league.

Finishing the game with 248 running metres, four linebreaks, and eight tackle busts, Isaako earned high praise from Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf, who noted that it was the finest game he had ever seen the winger play, especially poignant as Isaako prepares to join the Melbourne Storm at the end of the season. The match began with a deceptive trend, as the Bulldogs appeared to be on the verge of ending a three-game losing streak.

For the first thirty minutes, Canterbury-Bankstown controlled much of the game, maintaining 77 per cent territory and leading 12-4. Tries from Jaeman Salmon, assisted by Lachlan Galvin, and Stephen Crichton, following a clever no-look pass from Connor Tracey, suggested a turnaround was imminent.

However, the momentum shifted violently when Jacob Preston was sent to the sin bin for a late hit on Katoa. Despite having significant field position and benefiting from seven first-half penalties, the Bulldogs failed to capitalize on their opportunities. Errors from Sam Hughes, Sitili Tupouniua, and Bailey Hayward inside the 20-metre zone stifled their progress. This lack of composure allowed Isaako to break through and offload to Bostock, sparking a sequence that led to a try for Selwyn Cobbo.

Coach Cameron Ciraldo expressed deep frustration over the sin-binning, questioning the referee's decision and suggesting that the tackle was a standard part of the game. As the Bulldogs played with twelve men, the Dolphins capitalized fully, with Jeremy Marshall-King scoring from dummy-half and Nikorima adding to the tally through a clever double-pump play.

The Dolphins continued to punish the Bulldogs' lapses, with Cobbo crossing for his second try from long range, further strengthening his case for a recall to the Queensland Maroons squad. The aftermath of the defeat has left the Bulldogs' camp in turmoil, with Ciraldo issuing a stern warning to his squad.

The coach has officially opened the door for New South Wales Cup players to earn a spot in the first-grade side, emphasizing that he is looking for individuals who are willing to sacrifice their bodies for the team. The defensive statistics tell a harrowing story, with the Bulldogs missing 46 tackles compared to the Dolphins' 19, and conceding eight linebreaks.

Ciraldo lamented the contrast between the hard work of his forwards and the fragility of the edge defenders, stating that the team was flinching when they should have been aggressive. While it is true that the Bulldogs were missing key personnel including Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau, Kurt Mann, Jacob Kiraz, and Max King due to various injuries and illness, the coach believed the team had enough chances to secure a result.

The disparity in discipline was also a major factor, with the Bulldogs committing ten errors to the Dolphins' four and conceding a high volume of penalties. Ciraldo voiced his confusion over the penalty count, suggesting that his team had become an easy target for the officials.

This loss not only marks a significant defeat on the scoreboard but also signals a crisis in confidence and discipline for a team that seems to be sliding toward a disastrous conclusion to their campaign





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