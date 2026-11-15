James Barty 24 Hour Shear For Royce Ciampa Duchenne Fundraiser

Shearer James Barty launches a 24-hour shearing marathon to raise $75,000 for his cousin Royce Ciampa, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Shearer James Barty is launching a significant charitable effort to support his eleven-year-old cousin, Royce Ciampa, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The fundraising initiative involves an intense twenty-four-hour continuous shearing session located on a farm near Elmore in northern Victoria. Barty aims to raise $75,000 specifically to purchase a specialized van that will greatly improve mobility for Ciampa.

The 24 Hour Shearing Marathon Details

The physical challenge begins precisely at noon on November 27 and concludes at noon on November 28. Barty, a twenty-year-old fifth-generation shearer, will perform the laborious task without stopping for a full day. He has established a GoFundMe page to track donations and share updates regarding the progress of the event with supporters across the region.

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Rod Barty, James's father and a shearer with thirty-four years of experience, will assist his son for the entire duration. Rod views the undertaking as an awesome family project and compares the required stamina to playing seven full games of football. He expresses confidence in James's physical and mental fitness to endure such a rigorous exertion.

Stakeholder Support And Emotional Bonds

Despite living in different states, James Barty and Royce Ciampa maintain a close relationship through regular communication. Barty describes his cousin as cheeky but emphasizes the deep bond they share during family gatherings at Bendigo or Griffith. The diagnosis of Duchenne muscular dystrophy when Royce was six years old was devastating for the family, but their connection has only strengthened.

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Carly Ciampa, Royce's mother, has praised James as a beautiful soul and described the fundraiser as more meaningful than simple cash donations. She noted that the family has received numerous acts of kindness, including a trivia night organized by Laura Barty that raised $13,000. James also spoke at that previous event, highlighting his active role in supporting his cousin.

Logistics And Welfare During The Event

The shearing team will adhere to a strict schedule to maintain safety and energy levels throughout the long day. They plan to take fifteen-minute breaks every two hours to consume salad rolls, water, and lollies. The atmosphere will be bolstered by music from country singers Luke Combs and Garth Brooks to keep morale high during the extended session.

Mikhaela Scoble, James's girlfriend, will serve as the rouseabout to gather and sort the wool efficiently. Her role is critical in ensuring the process runs smoothly without interrupting the continuous shearing flow. The event is designed to be both a test of endurance and a celebration of community support.

Impact On Royce Ciampa And Future Plans

The primary goal is to acquire a new van that will allow Royce to drive his wheelchair directly into the vehicle. Currently, the family must lift Royce from his wheelchair and carry him to the car seat, which is physically demanding for his parents, Carly and Clint. This new equipment will significantly reduce the physical strain on the family during their regular medical appointments.

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After the shearing concludes on November 28, a celebration will be held at the Strathfieldsaye Football Netball Club in Bendigo starting at 3pm. Royce is excited about the prospect of acting as an assistant rousie for part of the event. His mother notes that seeing James push his body limits reflects the daily resilience Royce must display while living with his condition.